Youth Square's "Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" Now Open for Application

Provide internship opportunities to cultivate Mogao Caves docents

HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" is coming back! Youth Square will organize a six-week internship programme this year, and will recruit potential interns from now on. This programme aims to enhance local youth's understanding of Chinese culture, provide them with opportunities to explore the cultural treasures of Dunhuang, and promote excellence in traditional Chinese culture.

"Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" is organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and Youth Square, and fully supported by the Dunhuang Academy. Internship positions in Dunhuang will be open to students from local tertiary institutions from June to July, 2024. During the six-week internship, participants will learn about the human geography of Dunhuang, receive interpretation training, participate in field trips, and promote Dunhuang. This internship programme provides local youth a rare opportunity to experience and understand the conservation work of this world's cultural heritage, including caves, murals and environmental protection, to communicate with local scholars and develop themselves into Mogao Caves guides under the guidance of the professional tour guides.

"Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" is funded by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and welcomes full-time students from tertiary institutions aged between 18 and 30 who are interested in Dunhuang art and culture. Participants must submit videos to show their knowledge of Dunhuang. The deadline for registration is April 1, 2024, take your action now!

"Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2023" intern Lai Chi Yin from the Department of Chinese Language Studies, The Education University of Hong Kong said: "This is my first time to participate in a large-scale summer internship programme like this. Interning in a cultural place has benefited me a lot, it is the value behind the cultural relics that inspired me, and the experience of the northwest gave me a deep understanding of the country's human geography."

"Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" is now accepting applications. Interested parties can apply for the placements featured on the Youth Square Webpage.

Information of the "Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" by Youth Square

Six Weeks On-Site Training Date: Early June to Mid July 2024 (Tentative) *3-week training and 3-week internship Application Period From now until 1 April 2024 12:00nn *Participants are required to attend the selection and interview being held on 6-10 April 2024 (Tentative) Selection and Interview Date: 6 - 10 April 2024

*The exact date will be informed by E-mail Venue: Youth Square Pre-Training and Sharing Session Date: Mid to Late May 2024 *The exact date will be informed by E-mail Target Student aged 18-30 who hold a valid Hong Kong permanent identity card or Hong Kong identity card; Full-time students of local tertiary institutions (including students in associate degree, bachelor's and postgraduate programmes); and Students from different professions and faculties are welcome , with strong passions and basic knowledge towards Dunhuang culture as well as ability to speak in Cantonese and Mandarin with good communication skills.

For more information about the "Dunhuang Youth Internship Programme 2024" of the Youth Square, please click here to visit the website.

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

