Z-COM Unveils Cutting-Edge 5G Smart Transportation Solution at 2024 Smart City Summit & Expo in Taipei

HSINCHU, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z-COM, a leading innovator in telecommunications, is set to exhibit its innovative 5G smart transportation solutions at the upcoming 2024 Smart City Summit & Expo in Taipei from March 19 to 22, 2024. The showcase will highlight the "5G-driven Intelligent Transportation Technology and Service Innovation and Industry Development Program ", sponsored by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), with a focus on the "Danhai Light Rail" project.

To accelerate the digital transformation in transportation, MOTC initiated a five-year plan in 2021, investing over NT$300 Million to propel various ITC companies in the development of 5G smart transportation and innovative applications. In alignment with the government's initiative, Z-COM collaborated with partners in 2023, leveraging advanced communication to enhance the service efficiency of the Danhai Light Rail operated by the New Taipei Metro Corporation.

Key highlights of Z-COM's project include:

Heterogeneous Network Integration: Leveraging the ultra-low latency and high-speed capabilities of 5G integrated with Wi-Fi 6 technology, Z-COM's solution significantly improves transmission efficiency for the Danhai Light Rail, resulting in an enhanced average train speed.



AI/ML Analysis of Big Data: The project seamlessly integrates various IoT devices and sensors, utilizing Z-COM's AI/ML technology to monitor the temperature of pantographs and cables on trains, as well as traffic signals and foreign object detection at intersections. This real-time information benefits train drivers and control centers, leading to improve operational efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance system security.



Bidirectional Cybersecurity Protection: Z-COM integrates AI-generated cybersecurity firewalls in both the gateway and zMEC at edge, automatically learning the network behavior of zMEC containers to establish a robust security protection mechanism.

Project Highlights:

Z-COM's project is poised to become a paradigm for the successful integration of light rail traffic and urban traffic control, offering a model for other cities to enhance operational efficiency while prioritizing safety, reducing travel time, and elevating the quality of services for increased passenger satisfaction.

Visit Z-COM's booth (Q433 & MOTC smart traffic pavilion) at the 2024 Smart City Summit & Expo to witness the future of intelligent transportation firsthand.

For more information, please refer to the SCSE 2024 official websites and Z-COM's website.

About Z-COM

Z-COM is a leading heterogeneous network innovator dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for a connected world. With a focus on 5G+Wi-Fi technology, IoT, and AI, Z-COM is at the forefront of driving innovation in the wireless communications industry.

