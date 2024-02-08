ZBOM Teams Up with Jay Chou to Light Up World-famous Landmarks, Extending New Year Greetings to the Global Chinese Community

During the 2024 Spring Festival, ZBOM will appear for the ninth consecutive year on the giant screens at Times Square in New York, and for the first time, on the big screens of landmark buildings in London, Tokyo, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, extending New Year greetings to Chinese people around the globe. This underscores ZBOM's commitment to leading global trends and penetrating major cities and small towns worldwide, showcasing the great strength of Chinese manufacturing.

For over twenty years, ZBOM has built its strategy upon the domestic market while aiming for global reach, expanding from kitchen cabinet customization to whole kitchen solutions and whole house customization among other diverse services. By undertaking important engineering projects on the international stage, ZBOM has accumulated rich experience in cross-border operations and management. The company's R&D and assembly teams have become more professional and efficient, while its after-sales network has grown more robust. These advancements have fueled ZBOM's brand elevation and successful venture into international markets, leading to ZBOM's emergence as a high-quality supplier for prestigious hospitality brands like The Ritz-Carlton and Rosewood Hotels.

In the future, ZBOM will remain dedicated to its local roots with the mission of creating "beautiful homes". ZBOM will elevate its original fashion design, ergonomic design, green design, standardized design and manufacturing capacity to a new height, illuminating countless households. At the same time, it will also pursue the ideal of "beautiful homes" with a global vision. Viewing international markets as a key component of its strategic layout, ZBOM will improve the integration of the industrial chain and its supply chain, further consolidate and expand overseas markets, deepen cooperation with global partners, and jointly explore greater market opportunities and development potential.

