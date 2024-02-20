Zühlke appoints Eric Cheung as CEO APAC & Member of the Group Executive Committee

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zühlke announces the appointment of Eric Cheung as CEO APAC & Member of the Group Executive Committee. Under Zühlke's global organisation structure, Eric will be responsible for leading and managing the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region together with the APAC Executive Board.

With over two decades of international leadership experience in consulting, banking, and financial institutions, Eric is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success. Prior to Zühlke, he led the establishment, growth, and strategy of a leading S&P 500 IT consulting firm in Asia Pacific.

Since joining Zühlke in July 2023 as Managing Director Markets, Eric has exemplified his visionary leadership and strategic thinking, combined with in-depth knowledge of the Asia-Pacific regional markets. His strong business acumen and dedication to creating impactful work ensure that Zühlke is well-positioned to deliver continuous value for clients as a partner of choice in the region.

Commenting on his new appointment, Eric said, "Asia Pacific is a dynamic economic powerhouse and a key pillar of Zühlke Group's global strategy. I feel a great sense of honour and responsibility taking on this role as we advance our global impact in the region. I look forward to further collaborating with our teams, clients, and partners, while further strengthening our global footprint and delivering unparalleled value for the market."

"We're pleased to congratulate Eric on his new appointment and extend a warm welcome for him within the Group Executive Committee. With his brilliant thinking and focused leadership, we look forward to collaborating and driving our global business to greater heights together," comments Zühlke Group CEO Fabrizio Ferrandina.

Zühlke – Empowering Ideas.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production, and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions, and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,900 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.

SOURCE Zühlke Group