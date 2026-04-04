Blokees made its debut at 2026 Thailand Toy Expo, exhibiting multiple products

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 2 to 31, the Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2026 Thailand Toy Expo. Blokees unveiled its two major categories — Blokees Model Kits and Blokees Wheels, highlighting a diverse product matrix of more than 300 products across 17 globally recognized IPs, including Ultraman, Transformers, DC, Evangelion, Naruto, Minions, Jurassic World, Hatsune Miku, and Hero Infinity. Four new model kits also made their global debut, emerging as key highlights of the event.

Mario Maurer attended the opening ceremony of Blokees Thailand Toy Expo as a special guest and engaged in interactive exchanges with consumers.

In the Blokees Model Kits category, Blokees exhibited its Champion, Legend, and Fantastic Series, featuring popular IPs such as Transformers, DC, Mega Man, Saint Seiya, Evangelion, and Naruto. More than 50 products were presented to consumers. Among them, four newly launched items—including Blokees Saint Seiya-Champion Class-12-Phoenix Ikki, Blokees Saint Seiya-Champion Class-14-Andromeda Shun, Blokees DC-Champion Class 05-Batman (HUSH), and Blokees DC-Champion Class 06-Catwoman (Hush)—drew strong interest from fans.

Blokees also highlighted its HERO5 and HERO10 series, featuring well-known IPs including Transformers, Saint Seiya, and Naruto, catering to consumers of hero-themed collectible models.

The DaaLaMode series introduced a range of products inspired by popular IPs such as Hatsune Miku, appealing to female consumers. Meanwhile, the TERRAVENTURE series presented nature and creature-themed model kits based on Jurassic World, further expanding Blokees' offerings across different consumer segments.

In the Blokees Wheels category, which integrates construction, play, and customization, products are organized into the C, E, and S series. The lineup includes IP-based offerings from Transformers, Ultraman, and Batman, with upcoming collaborations featuring Fast & Furious and Ford.

In addition, Blokees highlighted its global consumer ecosystem, BFC (Blokees Family Creator). Selected works from 2025 The 3rd BFC Creation Contest Stellar Season were exhibited in Thailand for the first time, reflecting strong user creativity and engagement. 2026 The 4th BFC Creation Contest Season of Awakening has officially launched, further encouraging global participation.

Under its "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting" strategy, Blokees continues to expand across Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Thailand is rapidly becoming a strategic hub in its regional expansion, as the company strengthens both product innovation and community-driven growth worldwide.

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