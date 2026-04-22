Zendure Debuts SolarFlow Mix Series Across Europe -- Three Home Storage Systems, One Platform, Up to 91% Off the Bill

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), today unveils the SolarFlow Mix Series: three modular home storage systems on one platform, engineered for how European households live and consume energy. Under "Mix is the Real Max" tagline, the Series debuts as three equal products, each mapped to a distinct household profile.

SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro — Full-Power for Larger Homes

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A 4 kW bidirectional AC, AI-driven system for four-person households using 7,000 kWh/year with balcony and rooftop space. It supports 8 kW DC input (2×4,000W MPPT) plus 5 kW AC coupling, 13 kW combined PV input, among the highest in the plug-in category. 4,000W continuous on-grid output (upgradable from 800W), 3,680W off-grid with 7.2 kW peak, 8–50 kWh capacity. In Germany, up to 91% bill reduction, €2,560 saved/year.

SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ — Smart Retrofit for Existing Rooftops

An AC-coupled suitable for three-person households (5,000 kWh/year) with existing PV. 5 kW AC input compatible with every major European inverter brand. 4,000W continuous on-grid output (upgradable from 800W), 4,000W charge/discharge, 8–50 kWh. Delivers approximately 88% bill reduction, €1,760/year.

SolarFlow 3000 Mix AC+ — Compact & All-Terrain

A dual-purpose system, compact rooftop for two-person apartments (3,000 kWh/year), and a rugged mobile power station for RV, outdoor, emergency backup, and off-grid use. 3 kW bidirectional AC input, 3,000W continuous on-grid output (upgradable from 800W), 3,680W off-grid with 7.2 kW peak, 4,000W charge/discharge, fixed 8 kWh. Built to IP65, −20 °C to 55 °C, 25 dB. Rooftop use delivers approximately 88% bill reduction, €1,056/year.

Five Engineering Pillars

8 kWh per base unit, scalable to 50 kWh*

10 ms UPS off-grid switchover

4 kW raw bidirectional AC power*

8 kW MPPT on 4000 Mix Pro, up to 13 kW total PV input

10,000 cycles, 15-year lifespan, 90% round-trip efficiency. IP65, −20 °C to 55 °C, 25 dB, all-metal enclosure, 100% inverter compatibility via PV-IN AC

*SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro and SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ only.

Shared Technology Platform

HEMS 2.0 : Integrates solar, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers into one intelligent platform

Integrates solar, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers into one intelligent platform ZENKI™ 2.0 AI: Real-time charge/discharge optimization against wholesale prices, weather, consumption, and PV, up to 73% more revenue vs. CT-based control on dynamic tariffs. Compatible with 840+ European energy retailers

Real-time charge/discharge optimization against wholesale prices, weather, consumption, and PV, up to 73% more revenue vs. CT-based control on dynamic tariffs. Compatible with 840+ European energy retailers ZEN+OS: Unifying OS across every Zendure device, enabling expansion as household needs grow

Unifying OS across every Zendure device, enabling expansion as household needs grow ZenGuard™: Multi-layer safety with dual BMS, intelligent cell self-maintenance, and integrated heat-aerosol fire suppression

Availability & Pricing

Available from 22 April 2026 (CET) in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland via zendure.de, zendure.fr, zendure.nl, and authorized partners. A 3-in-1 landing page goes live at zendure.com.

Recommended retail prices (incl. 0% VAT and recycling levies):

SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro: DE €2,399 / FR €2,879 / NL €2,899 / BE €3,185 / CHF 2,559

DE €2,399 / FR €2,879 / NL €2,899 / BE €3,185 / CHF 2,559 SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+: DE €1,999 / FR €2,399 / NL €2,419 / BE €2,704 / CHF 2,129

DE €1,999 / FR €2,399 / NL €2,419 / BE €2,704 / CHF 2,129 SolarFlow 3000 Mix AC+: DE €1,699 / FR €2,039 / NL €2,059 / BE €2,343 / CHF 1,799

Belgian prices include Recupel and BEBAT. Swiss prices reflect local VAT and import.

About Zendure

Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), with R&D and operations centres in Silicon Valley, the Greater Bay Area, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

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