2025 Understanding China Conference Opens in Guangzhou: Exploring Chinese Modernization Through the Lens of the 15th Five-Year Plan

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and the New Vision of Global Governance," the 2025 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) brought together renowned global statesmen, scholars, industry leaders, and representatives from international organizations. Discussions from this year are focus on the 15th Five-Year Plan and its global significance, the innovative development layout of Chinese modernization and the new opportunities it offers to the world, as well as collaborative efforts to implement global governance initiatives.

Zheng Bijian, Founding Chairman and Chairman of the Academic Committee of the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy

"Understanding China today is key to understanding Chinese modernization," said Zheng Bijian, Founding Chairman and Chairman of the Academic Committee of the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy (CIIDS). He believes that the exploration and practice of Chinese modernization, marked by the 15th Five-Year Plan, further breaks the myth of "modernization equals Westernization," providing a "new choice" for Global South countries on their path to modernization and helping them achieve "collective rise."

Focusing on practical applications in the technology field, the Understanding China Conference has specially set up a thematic forum, titled Leading the Future: 'Artificial Intelligence+' in the Context of the 15th Five-Year Plan's Industrial Upgrading and Talent Cultivation, exploring how the industry can effectively utilize artificial intelligence.

At this year's Understanding China Conference, the development experience of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port have become hot topics. The Conference has innovatively added three Greater Bay Area dialogue sessions, focusing on key themes such as high-level opening-up in the Greater Bay Area and Chinese modernization, the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port and new spaces for international trade, and discussions on the future of cities and Shenzhen's actions.

Xu Weixin, President of CIIDS, stated that the proportion of participants from Global South countries at this conference has significantly increased, indicating that the influence of the Understanding China Conference is expanding and has become an important international exchange platform for Global South countries to learn from Chinese modernization and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. This conference features approximately 200 international and Hong Kong-Macao representatives from 72 countries and regions, with 70% from Global South nations and 70% being first-time attendees.

