Abu Dhabi Film Commission Showcases the Power of Collaboration in Enabling Global Productions for Now You See Me: Now You Don't

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), part of the Creative Media Authority (CMA), has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video showcasing how Lionsgate's Now You See Me: Now You Don't was filmed in the UAE capital, marking another major Hollywood production successfully delivered in Abu Dhabi. The feature highlights the extensive collaboration between Creative Media Authority, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Miral Destinations and local production services provider Epic Films, demonstrating how Abu Dhabi's world class production offering and integrated film ecosystem are attracting global studios to the region. The film, now in worldwide release, took in over $80.5 million in its opening weekend.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t - Behind the scenes shot in Abu Dhabi Now You See Me: Now You Don’t - Behind the scenes shot in Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Abu Dhabi Film Commission) Now You See Me: Now You Don’t - Behind the scenes shot in Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Abu Dhabi Film Commission)

The video offers an inside look at how Abu Dhabi's collaborative government framework, streamlined production support and advanced infrastructure made it possible to complete this large-scale international shoot.

A crew of more than 450 professionals, including 290 international crew members and over 170 local freelancers from Abu Dhabi's expanding creative sector, contributed to the project, underscoring the capital's deepening pool of technical and creative talent capable of delivering world class results.

The footage reveals the scale and ambition of the Abu Dhabi shoot, featuring interviews with director Reuben Fleischer, producer Bobby Cohen, EVP Physical Production Kelly Konop and production designer David Scheunemann.

The Abu Dhabi production was supported by CMA through the ADFC's 35%++ cashback rebate, streamlined permitting and on-ground facilitation, delivered in close coordination with local production services provider Epic films, Miral destinations for key locations as well as industry partners and government entities across the emirate.

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said: "This behind-the-scenes film celebrates the collaborative ecosystem that makes Abu Dhabi a truly film-friendly destination. Completing a production of this scale showcases our efficiency, strong inter-agency coordination, and the talent within our local creative media industry. It's a powerful example of how Abu Dhabi enables international filmmakers to bring their vision to life while contributing to the growth of our creative ecosystem."

Liam Findlay, Chief Executive Officer of Miral Destinations, said: "Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Creative Media Authority and Lionsgate on this production highlights Yas Island and wider Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination for filmmakers. From Yas Island's iconic architecture and attractions to Abu Dhabi's supportive framework, we continue to set the stage for globally acclaimed storytelling and cinematic innovation."

The production underscores Abu Dhabi's status as an internationally renowned hub for cinematic storytelling. The Abu Dhabi Film Commission has supported more than 180 large-scale film and television projects, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Dune: Part Two, and F1: The Movie. With its seamless production support, advanced facilities and cinematic diversity, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading film production destinations.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is now showing in cinemas worldwide.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834204/Abu_Dhabi_Film_Commission.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834202/Abu_Dhabi_Film_Commission_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834203/Abu_Dhabi_Film_Commission_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535274/5646632/Abu_Dhabi_Film_Commission_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Film Commission