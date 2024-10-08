ACT³ to Embrace the GIGA and AI eras

SAO PAULO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 2024 LATAM Fiber Broadband Leaders Summit, Gary Lu, President of Huawei Carrier Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, delivered a speech titled "ACT3 to Embrace the GIGA and AI eras". "ACT" is the revenue model of fixed broadband business. A means ARPU, C is about coverage of service, and T stands for take-up rate. Coverage multiplies Take-up rate is about user base, and ARPU is the key to increase the revenue.

Gary Lu, President of Huawei Carrier Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, delivering a speech

Gary Lu analyzed the rapid development of carriers' optical broadband networks and AI technologies in LATAM and across the world. He also proposed three development strategies — all-optical transition, gigabit transition, and scenario transition. "ACT" to the power of three, means the three transitions is the way to increase the user base and the revenue of FBB service, and it will also bring the quality of digital life to LATAM.

All-Optical Transition: Accelerating Cable-to-Fiber Transition to Secure Business Success of Broadband Services

Currently, the number of FTTH users in LATAM is experiencing a significant increase. Fiber broadband has replaced traditional cable broadband as the leading form of broadband. The fiber broadband service is one of fastest-growing business in LATAM and the CAGR of FTTH subscription is over 20% since 2021. Many local carriers have greatly improved O&M efficiency, and gained significant business returns by developing FTTH services. The fiber broadband market has great potential. Meanwhile, with large-scale production, the cost of FTTH equipment is being optimized. Therefore, now is a good time to invest in the construction of FTTH.

Gigabit Transition: Acceleration and Quality Improvement, Meeting Digital and AI Service Requirements

Gigabit optical broadband achieves higher network speeds, and plays a critical role in meeting digital and AI service requirements. For example, 4K/8K live streaming, VR service, and home office require sufficient bandwidth. Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, and Huawei's iFTTR F50 solution, can help carriers expand Wi-Fi coverage and explore business opportunities for gigabit smart home. So, the gigabit transition is also an opportunity for the future.

Industry predicts that in the next three years, the proportion of 500Mbps+ broadband users will reach 30%, while the proportion of gigabit broadband users will reach 10% in LATAM.

Scenario Transition: Providing Diversified and Scenario-Specific Services to Explore Personalized User Market

The application scenarios of optical broadband are no longer limited to traditional home entertainment. Amid the continuous growth of network speeds and Internet services, many diversified application scenarios like home office and live streaming emerge. In LATAM, the growth of the live streaming economy and rider economy intuitively showcases the business potential of optical broadband for carriers in new scenarios. Huawei is willing to explore innovative business models and provide services that better meet users' personalized requirements with carriers.

In the AI era, its development relies on massive data, powerful computing, and high-speed networks, which happen to be the carriers' strengths. Carriers can build home hub with media computing hosts to connect smart devices, and provide better services. Provide high-speed and stable network support for AI applications through technologies such as FTTR. Use powerful AI in the cloud with smart devices to offer personalized services. Within these, carriers can seize the opportunity of the AI era.

Huawei is developing ICT business in LATAM over 20 years, and willing to share business experience and the support technology. Huawei will be one of the best strategic partners for carriers to embrace more business opportunities in the GIGA and AI era for digital LATAM.

