ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, announced that industry veteran Ken C has joined the protocol as Head of Growth, reinforcing AFX's commitment to expanding its global trading ecosystem and accelerating adoption of on-chain derivatives infrastructure.

AFX Accelerates Global Expansion with Industry Veteran Ken C Leading Growth

Ken brings more than nine years of experience spanning traditional finance, Web3, and emerging AI technologies. He began his career leading digital product initiatives at HSBC and DBS Bank before transitioning into crypto, where he held leadership roles across OKX, Animoca Brands, and multiple startup ventures. His experience spans ecosystem growth, business development, product strategy, and AI-powered innovation.

His arrival comes at a pivotal moment for AFX following the successful launch of its mainnet and the continued expansion of its decentralized derivatives ecosystem.

"As on-chain trading infrastructure matures, we believe the next wave of adoption will come from traders seeking both performance and sovereignty," said Ken C. "AFX is uniquely positioned to bridge that gap by delivering professional-grade trading infrastructure while preserving the transparency and self-custody that define decentralized finance. I'm excited to help bring that vision to a global audience."

As Head of Growth, Ken will lead global trader acquisition, ecosystem partnerships, community expansion, and strategic business development initiatives. His focus will include onboarding professional traders, market makers, and ecosystem partners while strengthening AFX's presence across key global markets.

Unlike many decentralized trading platforms built on general-purpose blockchains, AFX operates as a sovereign trading layer specifically designed for derivatives markets. The protocol combines low-latency execution, institutional-grade trading infrastructure, and on-chain transparency to create a new category of trading-focused blockchain architecture.

"Growth in crypto is ultimately built on trust, participation, and ecosystem alignment," Ken added. "Our goal is not simply to attract users, but to cultivate a global trading community that actively shapes the future of decentralized markets."

The announcement reflects AFX's broader commitment to building a sustainable and community-aligned ecosystem as the protocol continues expanding its product suite, liquidity network, and global user base.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub-100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

Product availability varies by jurisdiction.

SOURCE AFX