APsystems Recognized as a Global Grade A PV Inverter Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie

SHANGHAI and JIAXING, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems was recently recognized as a "Grade A PV Inverter Manufacturer" and ranked among the Global Top 10 for the first half of 2026 by Wood Mackenzie, a world-leading energy research firm. This distinction, awarded in recognition of the company's outstanding technological innovation, sustainable development practices, and overall strength, fully demonstrates its strong market competitiveness and brand influence.

Wood Mackenzie's annual ranking is renowned for its rigorous methodology and independent data, and has become a key reference for investment, design, and procurement decisions in global PV power projects. Based on criteria such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, corporate social responsibility (CSR), R&D investment, and capacity utilization, the list highlights financially stable, globally compliant suppliers with proven reliability and low operational risk. APsystems' inclusion in this list underscores its solid overall capabilities and strong resilience in the inverter industry.

As a company listed on the SSE STAR Market, APsystems is committed to its mission: "Drive a zero-carbon future and make smart energy accessible to everyone." Leveraging advanced AI technologies, the company delivers comprehensive distributed energy solutions across microinverter, residential and C&I storage applications. With a strong focus on proprietary R&D and innovation, APsystems holds 231 authorized intellectual property rights, including 102 invention patents. The company has established subsidiaries in key global markets – including the US, Australia, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, the UK and Japan – building a comprehensive service network that ensures responsive local sales and after-sales support. Backed by strong technical expertise and its worldwide footprint, APsystems has shipped over 7.5GW of MLPE products to more than 160 countries globally.

Being recognized as a Grade A PV inverter manufacturer will further strengthen APsystems' brand influence in the global new energy sector, providing strong validation for its participation in global energy market competition and the expansion of its product portfolio. Looking ahead, APsystems will continue to collaborate with global partners, driven by continuous technological innovation and AI empowerment, to foster a more efficient, intelligent and interconnected energy ecosystem.

SOURCE APsystems