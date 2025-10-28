Asian Hall of Fame Unveils Iconic Induction 2025

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines aftershow concert

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished patrons will convene on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at The Biltmore Los Angeles to memorialize twelve Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees. The 21st Induction Ceremony is presented by Official Hotel Sponsor Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Official Media Partner KTLA, and Official Designer TAO. Proceeds underwrite Asian Hall of Fame's initiatives to increase public recognition of Asian legacy, fund scholarships for women, and expand to Honolulu, Silicon Valley, and New York next year.

On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2025, streaming live from The Biltmore Los Angeles. Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all. Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplify legendary icons.

https://www.multivu.com/asian-hall-of-fame/9333052-en-asian-hall-of-fame-legendary-icons-for-induction-2025

VIP Preshow begins at 3:00 p.m. PST with casino and night market. The telecast livestreams on YouTube from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST. Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines the aftershow concert.

Presenters are Master of Ceremonies Frank Buckley, Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, Chairwoman Melinda Rogers, Chairman Charlie Zhang (Inductee 2023), Julia S. Gouw (Inductee 2023), Cheryl Burke (Inductee 2020), Andrew Moy of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Keith Hamasaki, Yi Zhang, and Adrian Dev.

Performers are Yoshiki (Inductee 2025), Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023), Maki Mae, Ed Roth, Asian Hall of Fame's Aukai Cain Dragon Crew, A2O May, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Compton Kidz Club.

Press can access approved assets at asianhalloffame.org/pressroom. Media credential applications are open. Dress code is black-tie or heritage dress. Valet and self-parking are available at the venue.

Official live stream on November 1: https://www.youtube.com/live/f3kJBeTbtvw.

CLASS OF 2025

Cindy Y. Huang, Founder, Green Rock Investment Fund

Dr. Soyeon YI, First Korean Astronaut

Honorable Fiona Ma, CPA, 34th Treasurer of California

Il Yeon Kwon, Founder, H Mart

Kwek Leng Beng Family, Hong Leong Group

Michelle Kwan, Olympic Medalist & Former U.S. Ambassador to Belize

Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, Rup Shah, Founders, MSI

Roman Gabriel Jr., Legendary NFL Quarterback

Soo Man LEE, Visionary Producer

William Wang, Founder, Vizio

Yao Ming, Basketball Hall of Famer

Yoshiki, Cultural Icon

NATIONAL MERIT PRIZES

A2O May, New Artist Award

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Julia S. Gouw Asian Women In Entertainment Prize

Nicole Ho, Cultural Ambassador

Dr. Stephen Pu, Arts Educator Prize

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global ambassador of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.

