Asian Hall of Fame Unveils Iconic Induction 2025

News provided by

Asian Hall of Fame

Oct 28, 2025, 08:00 ET

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines aftershow concert

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished patrons will convene on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at The Biltmore Los Angeles to memorialize twelve Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees. The 21st Induction Ceremony is presented by Official Hotel Sponsor Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Official Media Partner KTLA, and Official Designer TAO. Proceeds underwrite Asian Hall of Fame's initiatives to increase public recognition of Asian legacy, fund scholarships for women, and expand to Honolulu, Silicon Valley, and New York next year.

Continue Reading
On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2025, streaming live from The Biltmore Los Angeles.
On November 1, Asian Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2025, streaming live from The Biltmore Los Angeles.
Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all.
Visionary role models of the American Dream inspire excellence for all.
Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplify legendary icons.
Distinguished Presenters and world-class Performers amplify legendary icons.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/asian-hall-of-fame/9333052-en-asian-hall-of-fame-legendary-icons-for-induction-2025

VIP Preshow begins at 3:00 p.m. PST with casino and night market. The telecast livestreams on YouTube from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST.  Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines the aftershow concert.

Presenters are Master of Ceremonies Frank Buckley, Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, Chairwoman Melinda Rogers, Chairman Charlie Zhang (Inductee 2023), Julia S. Gouw (Inductee 2023), Cheryl Burke (Inductee 2020), Andrew Moy of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Keith Hamasaki, Yi Zhang, and Adrian Dev.

Performers are Yoshiki (Inductee 2025), Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023), Maki Mae, Ed Roth, Asian Hall of Fame's Aukai Cain Dragon Crew, A2O May, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Compton Kidz Club.

Press can access approved assets at asianhalloffame.org/pressroom. Media credential applications are open. Dress code is black-tie or heritage dress. Valet and self-parking are available at the venue.

Official live stream on November 1: https://www.youtube.com/live/f3kJBeTbtvw.

CLASS OF 2025
 Cindy Y. Huang, Founder, Green Rock Investment Fund
Dr. Soyeon YI, First Korean Astronaut
Honorable Fiona Ma, CPA, 34th Treasurer of California
Il Yeon Kwon, Founder, H Mart
Kwek Leng Beng Family, Hong Leong Group
Michelle Kwan, Olympic Medalist & Former U.S. Ambassador to Belize
Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, Rup Shah, Founders, MSI
Roman Gabriel Jr., Legendary NFL Quarterback
Soo Man LEE, Visionary Producer
William Wang, Founder, Vizio
Yao Ming, Basketball Hall of Famer
Yoshiki, Cultural Icon

NATIONAL MERIT PRIZES
A2O May, New Artist Award
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Julia S. Gouw Asian Women In Entertainment Prize
Nicole Ho, Cultural Ambassador
Dr. Stephen Pu, Arts Educator Prize

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global ambassador of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.

   

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

亚洲名人堂（ Asian Hall of Fame ）推出2025年标志性归纳

亚洲名人堂（ Asian Hall of Fame ）推出2025年标志性归纳

尊敬的订阅会员将于2025年11月1日（星期六）在洛杉矶比尔特莫尔酒店（ The Biltmore Los Angeles ）举行会议，纪念12名 Asian Hall of Fame 2025年入选者。 第21届入职典礼由官方酒店赞助商 Millennium Hotels & Resorts...
Melinda Rogers Elected Asian Hall of Fame Chairwoman

Melinda Rogers Elected Asian Hall of Fame Chairwoman

Asian Hall of Fame Board of Governors elected Chairwoman Melinda Rogers of the fourth-generation Californian sand, rock and gravel family. Rogers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Asian American

Asian American

News Releases in Similar Topics