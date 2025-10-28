Asian Hall of Fame Unveils Iconic Induction 2025
28 Oct, 2025, 20:58 CST
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines aftershow concert
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished patrons will convene on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at The Biltmore Los Angeles to memorialize twelve Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees. The 21st Induction Ceremony is presented by Official Hotel Sponsor Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Official Media Partner KTLA, and Official Designer TAO. Proceeds underwrite Asian Hall of Fame's initiatives to increase public recognition of Asian legacy, fund scholarships for women, and expand to Honolulu, Silicon Valley, and New York next year.
VIP Preshow begins at 3:00 p.m. PST with casino and night market. The telecast livestreams on YouTube from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST. Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA headlines the aftershow concert.
Presenters are Master of Ceremonies Frank Buckley, Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, Chairwoman Melinda Rogers, Chairman Charlie Zhang (Inductee 2023), Julia S. Gouw (Inductee 2023), Cheryl Burke (Inductee 2020), Andrew Moy of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Keith Hamasaki, Yi Zhang, and Adrian Dev.
Performers are Yoshiki (Inductee 2025), Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023), Maki Mae, Ed Roth, Asian Hall of Fame's Aukai Cain Dragon Crew, A2O May, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Compton Kidz Club.
Press can access approved assets at asianhalloffame.org/pressroom. Media credential applications are open. Dress code is black-tie or heritage dress. Valet and self-parking are available at the venue.
Official live stream on November 1: https://www.youtube.com/live/f3kJBeTbtvw.
CLASS OF 2025
Cindy Y. Huang, Founder, Green Rock Investment Fund
Dr. Soyeon YI, First Korean Astronaut
Honorable Fiona Ma, CPA, 34th Treasurer of California
Il Yeon Kwon, Founder, H Mart
Kwek Leng Beng Family, Hong Leong Group
Michelle Kwan, Olympic Medalist & Former U.S. Ambassador to Belize
Rika and Manu Shah, Raj Shah, Rup Shah, Founders, MSI
Roman Gabriel Jr., Legendary NFL Quarterback
Soo Man LEE, Visionary Producer
William Wang, Founder, Vizio
Yao Ming, Basketball Hall of Famer
Yoshiki, Cultural Icon
NATIONAL MERIT PRIZES
A2O May, New Artist Award
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Julia S. Gouw Asian Women In Entertainment Prize
Nicole Ho, Cultural Ambassador
Dr. Stephen Pu, Arts Educator Prize
ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global ambassador of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418. www.asianhalloffame.org.
