Barcelona Awaits | Join OSCAL at MWC 2026 to Discover the Future of Technology

OSCAL

Mar 04, 2026, 09:00 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 2–5, 2026, OSCAL will showcase its latest innovations at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, the world's leading connectivity event. Centered on AI and next-generation communication, the show brings together global tech pioneers to shape the future.

PILOT 8 Series The Ultimate Rugged Flagship | Peak Performance, Leading Imaging, Global Connectivity

OSCAL introduces the PILOT 8 Series, including PILOT 8, PILOT 8 Pro, and PILOT 8 Satellite — redefining rugged performance. Powered by Qualcomm chipsets, up to 64GB RAM, 512GB storage, 108MP ultra-clear cameras, 20MP night vision, and massive 10,000mAh batteries with 55W fast charging, the series delivers peak power for extreme environments. With IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certification, plus thermal imaging and satellite communication on select models, the PILOT 8 Series sets a new benchmark for professional rugged smartphones.

MARINE 8, PILOT 5, and PILOT 6 further expand the lineup with large batteries, precision thermal imaging, and enhanced durability for outdoor and industrial users.

Immersive Audio-Visual | Smart Entertainment, Upgraded

The PV1000 Max projector features Dolby audio, 4K decoding, TOF-powered smart auto functions, and the VIDAA system for seamless streaming and business use — delivering a true all-in-one home theater experience.

Smart All-Scenes | Performance, Imaging, and Entertainment Upgraded

OSCAL will also present FLAT 3C, KIDO 2, Pad 200, and Bolt 2, covering work, education, and entertainment with powerful RAM expansion, high-refresh displays, and optimized OS performance.

Driving innovation across rugged mobility, smart entertainment, and portable energy solutions, OSCAL continues to empower a smarter digital lifestyle.

Exhibition Name: MWC Barcelona 2026
Exhibition Address: Barcelona, Spain
Booth Number: 5K22
Exhibition Dates: March 2, 2026 – March 5, 2026

For more details and collaboration opportunities, please visit our website: www.oscal.hk or visit our booth (5K22) for in-person discussions!

Official Website: https://www.oscal.hk/

SOURCE OSCAL

Barcelona erwartet Sie | Besuchen Sie OSCAL auf dem MWC 2026 und entdecken Sie die Zukunft der Technologie

Barcelona erwartet Sie | Besuchen Sie OSCAL auf dem MWC 2026 und entdecken Sie die Zukunft der Technologie

Vom 2. bis 5. März 2026 wird OSCAL seine neuesten Innovationen auf dem Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, der weltweit führenden...
Barcelona Awaits | Rejoignez OSCAL au MWC 2026 pour découvrir l'avenir de la technologie

Barcelona Awaits | Rejoignez OSCAL au MWC 2026 pour découvrir l'avenir de la technologie

Du 2 au 5 mars 2026, OSCAL présentera ses dernières innovations au Mobile World Congress 2026 à Barcelone, le principal événement mondial en matière...
