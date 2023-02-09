Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for February 23, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results.

Date: February 23, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com
Select "News/Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

