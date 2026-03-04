Coframe Acquires HaystacksAI and Appoints CEO Bo Mohazzabi as VP of GTM to Accelerate its AI Growth Agent

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coframe today announced it has acquired HaystacksAI, an AI-powered growth and sales intelligence startup. As part of the acquisition, Haystacks' Founder and CEO Bo Mohazzabi has been appointed Vice President of Go-To-Market, where he will lead sales, growth, and customer strategy while helping shape the product roadmap. Coframe, founded by AI researcher Josh Payne, who previously co-founded a company called Autograph with Tom Brady that reached a $2B+ valuation, has partnered with OpenAI to train vision models for UI code generation as it pioneers self-optimizing digital experiences.

VP of GTM Bo Mohazzabi and CEO Josh Payne outside Coframe's San Francisco headquarters.

"Bo has done this before — twice — at companies that defined how modern teams think about experimentation and behavioral analytics," said Josh Payne, CEO and Founder of Coframe. "He knows what it takes to build great AI products and help enterprises adopt cutting-edge technology. But we're not just getting a GTM leader. We're getting a founder who built an AI company from scratch and chose Coframe as the place to build the best AI growth agent in the industry."

Before founding Haystacks , Mohazzabi was part of the original account executive team at Optimizely, where he emerged as a top revenue producer and led the company's third industry vertical. He then drove expansion into new industries at Amplitude , helping enterprises adopt behavioral analytics as a key growth pillar. Shortly after, he joined LinkedIn's co-founder at KarmaCheck to lead GTM, scaling over 50x in 18 months and fueling their Series A .

The move represents a full-circle moment for the experimentation industry. At Optimizely, Bo helped hundreds of companies adopt A/B testing and personalization, bringing on their largest customer at the time. Coframe's multi-agent system now handles the entire experimentation and personalization process autonomously: ideating, designing, engineering, QA, and analyzing results…the very workflow Bo spent a decade helping enterprises navigate.

"Coframe solves a fundamental challenge we hit scaling Optimizely: to see big conversion wins, companies need to increase testing velocity and quality as each test insight informs the next," said Mohazzabi. "But that requires more designers and engineers which most companies cannot sustain. Coframe eliminates this bottleneck by giving existing teams superpowers. Customers are already seeing a 10x increase in experiment volume and conversions at a fraction of the cost."

The technical DNA is a natural fit. At Haystacks, Mohazzabi built a leading AI product for intent intelligence. By applying LLM-driven behavioral analysis, their AI agents analyzed millions of open-source profiles alongside issue/comments to generate technical outreach, showing exactly how Haystacks' customers could solve each specific issue. Something traditional tools couldn't detect, let alone act on.

"Bo is a rare find. He doesn't just bring sales leadership. He brings a founder's perspective on how to build AI GTM systems that scale," said Payne. "By building this AI-native GTM engine, we're moving away from throwing headcount at the revenue problem. That efficiency goes straight to offering the best products and pricing possible to our customers."

The acquisition comes as Coframe hits a major growth stride: over 100% quarter-over-quarter and generating over $150M in incremental revenue for customers including Replit and Dropbox . More at coframe.com .

Contact: [email protected]

