DAR GLOBAL AWARDS OMR 14.2 MILLION VILLAS CONTRACT TO TOWELL CONSTRUCTION FOR AIDA PHASE 1, ELEVATING OMAN'S LUXURY RESIDENTIAL OFFERINGS

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, is excited to announce the awarding of the main works construction contract for the villas in the first phase of AIDA, a landmark urban development in Oman. This milestone underscores Dar Global's vision to create a world-class real estate marvel in Oman, working with best-in-class partners to deliver unmatched luxury and value.

AIDA project masterplan and hanging pods

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, integrates luxury golf, residential, and hospitality components. Set for Phase 1 completion in 2027, AIDA is strategically located by the sea and 130 metres above sea level, offering unparalleled sea views and residences that harmonise with the cliffside environment.

The main works construction contract for Phase 1 villas has been awarded to Towell Construction & Co. L.L.C., with a contract value of OMR 14,242,810. Towell Construction will oversee the construction of the townhouses and villas, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and adherence to optimal quality standards.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: "The villas will epitomize luxury and exclusivity, featuring modern designs and premium finishes that seamlessly complement AIDA's unique natural surroundings and topography. This contract marks a major leap forward in our mission to provide a world-class living experience in AIDA, reflecting our steadfast commitment to enhancing Oman's residential offerings and strengthening our portfolio of luxury developments in key global locations."

Spanning 5 million square meters and situated just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, AIDA aims to redefine standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living. Featuring opulent mansions, limited-edition villas, and sophisticated apartments, the project will elevate Oman's global standing as a premier tourist, residential, and investment destination.

Residents and visitors of AIDA will enjoy exclusive amenities, including immersive experiences, enchanting residences, hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options. Additionally, in collaboration with the Trump Organization, AIDA will boast a luxury Trump Golf Course, further enhancing its allure as a world-class destination.

To register your interest in AIDA, visit: https://darglobal.co.uk/aida

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446172/AIDA_Project_Dar_Global.jpg

SOURCE Dar Global