NINGBO, China, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2026, Deye held the "Green Industry, Bright Future — Frankfurt Summit," bringing together 100+ European distributors and partners to showcase achievements, explore energy transition opportunities, and strengthen collaboration for a greener future.

Deye 2026 Frankfurt Distributor & Partner Summit Concludes Successfully Speed Speed

Chairman Zhang Hejun highlighted Deye's commitment to technological innovation and high-quality manufacturing as core drivers for supporting Europe's low-carbon energy transition. The company will continue investing in R&D and leveraging expertise to expand the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market.

The Inverter Division showcased its latest technological achievements, highlighting Deye's leading strength in residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage. The 2.56 kWh and 5.12 kWh micro-storage systems feature IP65 protection and support flexible stacking, adapting to diverse home and outdoor energy scenarios. In the C&I sector, Deye launched 100 kW–2.5 MW PCS units for MW-scale flexible expansion, while upgrading 30 kW–125 kW inverters in power and size to precisely match commercial applications, enhancing energy efficiency and operational value.

The Energy Storage Division presented a complete product portfolio covering residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. Residential SE-F and AI-W series systems combine high safety and modular design to meet home energy management needs. Key C&I and utility-scale products include indoor stackable GB-W and BOS-B Pro, outdoor cabinet GE-F128/256, and MC-L(C)430 series, offering high power density and flexible adaptability; large-scale storage solutions of 2 MWh, 4.3 MWh, and 5 MWh provide reliable support for utility projects.

The HVAC and Solar Solutions Divisions presented all-scenario comfort energy solutions. Heat pumps, water pumps, and solar air conditioners deliver efficient temperature control and energy savings, while humidity control systems optimize indoor air quality, enhancing comfort in homes and workplaces.

Deye Cloud Platform introduced the new Deye Wise AI smart terminal, serving as a personal "energy manager" with natural language interaction for instant energy analysis and customized saving strategies. The platform upgrade enables seamless cross-scenario data integration, real-time monitoring, intelligent scheduling, and precise load forecasting, transforming users from "passive energy consumers" to "active energy controllers," achieving precise energy management and intelligent decision-making.

The summit unveiled Deye's upgraded marketing and service strategy in Europe and honored top partners with the Golden Partnership, Market Pioneer, and Strategic Contribution Awards, highlighting trust, collaboration, and Deye's leadership in advancing a sustainable, smart, green energy future.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uur2DYmHMkg