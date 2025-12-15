DIFC becomes top five global hub for hedge fund managers - over 100 hedge funds now registered in the Centre

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has registered its 100th hedge fund, reflecting its dominance in the sector and successful journey to becoming a top five global hub for the industry.

The number of hedge fund managers doubled from 50 at the start of 2024.81 are billion-dollar AUM managers.

DIFC exceeds 100th hedge fund

During 2025, new arrivals include Baron Capital Management, BlueCrest Capital, Naya Capital Management, Nine Masts Capital, North Rock Capital, Oak Hill Advisors, Pearl Diver Capital, Select Equity Group, Strategic Investment Group, Silver Point Capital, Squarepoint Capital and Welwing Capital Group.

They join the region's largest roster of industry stalwarts, such as Balyasny, BlackRock, Blue Owl, Brevan Howard, Dymon Asia, Exodus Point, Hudson Bay, Millennium, Qube Research and Technologies (QRT), and Verition.

Managers continue to join DIFC at record pace because they can trade Asian, European and American markets, tap the region's deepest pools of talent and raise capital from ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and sovereign wealth funds.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: "Becoming a leading hedge funds centre reflects the maturity of the DIFC platform as well as the confidence of its participants. Our client focus and industry partnerships drive product innovation, which continues to fuel our growth. The breadth and depth of our alternative investments community strengthen our position as the only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, which allows DIFC and our clients to influence the global financial landscape from Dubai."

An example of DIFC's innovation is the development of the DIFC Funds Centre, a first of its kind asset management co-working space, housing some of the industry's biggest names complemented by mid-sized firms, spinouts and start-ups. More than 85% of DIFC based hedge fund managers have the ability to raise and manage private and sovereign capital from the Centre.

DIFC's recent report on the future of alternative investments, highlighted that technological innovation, regulatory reforms and wider investor access are accelerating flows into alternatives, which are now becoming core components of diversified portfolios.

DIFC's wealth and asset-management sector continues to expand rapidly, now exceeding 470 firms. Managers benefit from access to the Middle East's highest concentration of private wealth, including more than 1,250 family-related business entities based in the Centre.

