Discovering Lianyungang: A City Shaped by Mountains and Sea

LIANYUNGANG, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined by the interplay of mountains and sea, Lianyungang has long drawn meaning from its geography. From the mythic landscapes associated with Journey to the West to its position as the eastern terminus of the New Eurasian Land Bridge, the city occupies a distinctive place in China's cultural and historical imagination.

A promotional video for Lianyungang's Reading the City initiative.

Since August 2025, the Publicity Department of the Lianyungang Municipal Committee has introduced the Reading the City initiative—an urban culture program that explores architecture, place names, and long-established local brands. The series invites residents and visitors alike to engage with the city's history and identity through its built environment and everyday landmarks.

The Mountain's Tale

Huaguo Mountain, widely regarded as the cultural source of Journey to the West, is closely associated with themes of exploration, resilience, and ingenuity. In recent years, Lianyungang has developed immersive visitor sites such as the Water Curtain Cave and the Seventy-Two Caves, allowing literary references to be experienced as physical spaces. Nearby, Eastern Han Dynasty cliff carvings at Kongwang Mountain offer a more understated counterpoint, pointing to the city's long-standing role as a crossroads of belief, art, and exchange.

The Sea's Chronicle

Along Lianyungang's coastline, curved bays and protected wetlands form an important stopover for migratory birds, highlighting the region's ecological significance. Historically, the city has served as a key junction between land and maritime routes—from early Silk Road networks to modern rail corridors—leaving behind a layered maritime legacy. Today, the Port of Lianyungang maintains shipping connections with nearly 1,000 ports in more than 160 countries and regions, linking historic patterns of exchange with contemporary trade under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

