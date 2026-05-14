DPL LLC Announces Expiration of Previously Announced Consent Solicitation

DAYTON, Ohio , May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL LLC (f/k/a DPL Inc.) ("DPL") today announced the termination of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Expired Solicitation") from registered holders (the "Holders") of its 4.35% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes.

The Expired Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 13, 2026. As of such time, DPL had not received the requisite consents from the Holders. Rather than extend the expiration time for the Expired Solicitation, DPL has determined to terminate the Expired Solicitation. No consideration will be paid or become payable to Holders who previously delivered consents pursuant to the Expired Solicitation.

About DPL LLC

DPL LLC is a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL's primary subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company and Miami Valley Insurance Company (MVIC). The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to more than 541,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 6,000-square-mile service area in West Central Ohio and MVIC, a captive insurance company, provides insurance services to DPL and its subsidiaries.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.

Investor Contact: Susan Harcourt 703-682-1204, [email protected]

Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399, [email protected]

SOURCE DPL LLC