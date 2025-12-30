SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has successfully concluded its two-month global ESG initiative, transforming its sustainability vision Energy for All into meaningful, measurable action following the launch of its sustainability strategy in April this year.

Small Actions, Measurable Impact

Energy for All: SINEXCEL Turns Sustainability Commitments into Action

Spanning seven countries and engaging over 80 employees and partners, the initiative united efforts across four key pillars—Education, Environment, Development and Health.

Through low-carbon actions, participants walked over 378,000 steps and removed 60kg of litter, contributing to an estimated 52kg reduction in CO₂ emissions—equivalent to approximately 2.4 years of CO₂ absorption by a tree—demonstrating how individual actions can add up to meaningful change.

Illuminating Growth Through Education

SINEXCEL supported a German youth robotics team of over 80 members in various global events while partnering with leading universities including Tsinghua and Sichuan to advance renewable energy knowledge and research in grid-forming energy storage and power quality technologies.

Harmonizing Technology and Nature

Collaborating with Schneider Electric and Phoenix Contact, SINEXCEL promoted green hiking, litter-pickups, and eco-friendly workshops during this initiative, fostering environmental responsibility beyond the workplace.

Driving Sustainable Development Through Innovation

Working with Infineon, SINEXCEL enhanced its solutions in storage and power quality, advancing technological performance in line with long-term sustainability goals.

Promoting Inclusion and Well-being in Health

Across Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East, we connected with our global teams to hear their perspectives, fostering a culture of inclusion, care, and engagement.

"At SINEXCEL, 'Energy for All' is more than an initiative—it reflects our commitment to sustainability and the values we share as a global community. From empowering young innovators to promoting greener lifestyles inside the office and with our partners, every action counts. We are proud to see how we turn vision into impact, and we will continue to champion solutions and practices that create a more sustainable future for all," said Celine Li, SINEXCEL Branding & Marketing General Manager.

Through its Energy for All sustainability vision, SINEXCEL turns sustainability philosophy into real-world impact, fostering collaboration, empowering communities, and shaping a more sustainable future for all.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

