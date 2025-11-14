Following the Divestiture of Loss-Making Operations, Token Cat Limited Authorizes Its U.S. Subsidiary to Evaluate a Potential $ 500 Million Fundraising Plan for Nuclear Fission Research and M&A to Address the Growing Clean Energy Demand of AI Computing

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC) today announced that, after divesting its long-term unprofitable business and completing organizational restructuring, the Company is accelerating its strategic expansion into high-technology and next-generation energy sectors. The Company's U.S. subsidiary has now been authorized to evaluate a fundraising plan of up to $500 million to explore the potential application of nuclear fission energy in future computing infrastructure and to assess its feasibility as a long-term, stable power source for energy-intensive artificial intelligence operations.

The Company's management noted that surging demand for AI and high-performance computing is creating unprecedented pressure on energy supply, stability, efficiency, and long-term costs. In this context, the Company views nuclear fission as a high-potential frontier and will study its trends, commercialization, and strategic fit through its U.S. subsidiary.

As part of this strategic initiative, the Company's U.S. subsidiary plans to engage in deeper discussions with multiple research institutions, energy engineering firms, and AI computing infrastructure companies to explore potential collaboration opportunities. The goal is to develop a comprehensive research framework focused on advanced fission reactor technologies, small modular energy systems, and integrated nuclear-powered computing architectures.

Guangsheng Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Token Cat Limited, commented:

"AI's growing energy demands are reshaping the global tech landscape. We see next-generation energy solutions as a key factor in future computing competitiveness. Through the U.S. subsidiary's early-stage research, we aim to proactively assess the potential role of nuclear fission in next-generation computing infrastructure. We will pursue this strategy with both caution and ambition to secure a strong position in the coming technology cycle."

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement includes forward-looking statements under Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those about the Company's plans and outlook, are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," and similar expressions. They are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, many outside the Company's control. More information on these risks appears in the Company's SEC filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

