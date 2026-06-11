Fortune Launches Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100, Ranking the Most Influential Companies and Protocols in the Global Digital Asset Ecosystem

The Fortune Crypto 100 highlights leaders across 10 categories spanning traditional finance, decentralized finance, venture capital, mining, stablecoins , DATs and ETFs, and more.

highlights leaders across 10 categories spanning traditional finance, finance, venture capital, mining, , DATs and ETFs, and more. The ranking recognizes both crypto -native leaders and traditional financial institutions, reflecting the rapid institutionalization of digital assets and their growing importance to investors, businesses, and markets worldwide.

-native leaders and traditional financial institutions, reflecting the rapid institutionalization of digital assets and their growing importance to investors, businesses, and markets worldwide. Fortune also debuts the Fortune Crypto Innovators list, recognizing emerging companies and protocols advancing the industry through breakthroughs in technology, infrastructure, security, and adoption.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today unveiled the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100, a definitive ranking of the companies and protocols shaping the digital asset ecosystem. The ranking recognizes both crypto-native pioneers such as Coinbase and Uniswap and established financial institutions including JPMorgan and Robinhood, reflecting the industry's growing reach across global finance.

The list of 100 companies and protocols spans ten categories ranging from Fintech to Venture Capital to Mining. The categories each feature individual rankings from 1 to 10. Together, the companies featured in the 10 categories illustrate how digital assets and blockchain technology have become increasingly integrated into Wall Street, global capital markets, and the broader financial system.

"This list is a testament to the people and companies who built on the initial vision of Satoshi Nakamoto, and created a major new industry, often in the face of government hostility. The list also comes at a critical juncture for a digital asset industry that is increasingly being defined by Wall Street and big business," said Fortune Crypto Editor, Jeff John Roberts. Read the intro to the list here.

In the tradition of the iconic Fortune 500, the list was independently compiled by the editorial team at Fortune Crypto. The list is based on a series of rigorous methodologies, and is informed in part, by a survey of top crypto professionals. The results also reflect financial and technical analysis by Inca Digital, which provides data, analytics, and expertise to the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators, and government agencies.

"Evaluating digital assets means looking past the trends and analyzing the data that isolates real signals. Inca brought financial and technical analysis across markets, sentiment, and on-chain activity to the Fortune Crypto 100 list. This is what a higher benchmark for tracking the industry looks like," said Adam Zarazinski, CEO of Inca Digital.

For the full rankings, methodology and category definitions, and to read about the companies on the Crypto 100 list, go to: https://fortune.com/ranking/crypto/2026/.

Category Ranked #1 CeFi (Centralized Finance) Coinbase TradFi (Traditional Finance) Franklin Templeton Fintechs Robinhood DeFi (Decentralized Finance) Hyperliquid Venture Capital firms Andreessen Horowitz Stablecoins Tether Crypto Services Chainalysis DATs & ETFs BlackRock Mining Mara Blockchains and Protocols Bitcoin

Along with the Crypto 100, Fortune is also debuting the inaugural Fortune Crypto Innovators list, recognizing organizations that are helping to advance the digital asset ecosystem through breakthrough technology, infrastructure, security, research, adoption, and other meaningful contributions to the industry. While the Crypto 100 highlights the sector's most influential companies and protocols, Crypto Innovators shines a light on the builders, enablers, and pioneers whose work is helping shape the future of blockchain and digital assets beyond traditional measures of scale.

The Fortune Crypto 100 and Fortune Crypto Innovators lists recognize 130 companies and protocols shaping the future of digital assets. While the Crypto 100 is dominated by U.S.-based organizations, reflecting the scale, maturity, and institutional adoption of the American market, the companion Crypto Innovators list highlights emerging leaders from across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Collectively, the two lists underscore a defining characteristic of the ever-evolving blockchain economy: while market leadership remains concentrated in a handful of established hubs, innovation is increasingly global, with new technologies, infrastructure, and business models being developed around the world.

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About Inca Digital:

Founded in 2019, Inca Digital is a digital asset intelligence firm serving financial institutions, asset managers, and governments. We conduct investigations, drawing on on-chain data, social media, and dark web intelligence to build the complete picture no single source provides. We turn complex data into intelligence our clients can act on, fast enough to matter. Explore our work at inca.digital.

Media Contacts:

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Fortune

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Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation