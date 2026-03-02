Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Smart Meter Deployment Worldwide, Reinforcing Leadership in End-to-End Advanced Metering Solutions

JAIPUR, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genus Power (NSE: GENUSPOWER) (BSE: 530343), India's leading end-to-end energy measurement and advanced metering solutions provider, has crossed a significant milestone of over 26 million smart meter deployment worldwide, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology and execution partner for utilities worldwide.

A key driver of this global milestone has been Genus Power's leadership role in India's national grid modernization programme, where the company has now successfully achieved the milestone of installation of over 10 million smart meters as the leading AMI Service Provider. This large-scale execution experience across complex, multi-year utility programmes provides Genus with a strong foundation to replicate similar outcomes with utilities globally entering first-and second-phase smart meter rollouts.

With over three decades of experience, Genus Power is among the foremost Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service providers, offering an integrated portfolio of smart electricity, gas and water meters, communication systems, proprietary Head End Systems (HES), Meter Data Management (MDM) platforms, and utility-grade mobile applications. These solutions enable remote monitoring, real-time analytics, demand response, and data-driven grid optimisation, supporting utilities in improving operational efficiency and customer service.

Genus' innovation capability is anchored in India through a strong R&D ecosystem, recognised by the Government of India, and manufacturing comprising six fully integrated production facilities across Jaipur, Haridwar, Guwahati and Kotputli, with a combined annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 18 million meters. Equipped with automated SMT lines, precision moulding and advanced testing infrastructure, these facilities ensure high–quality, internationally compliant smart meters delivered at scale. Through its operations and partner ecosystem, Genus supports over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs across its value chain.

Beyond India, Genus has established a growing international footprint across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Pacific region and SAARC markets, working closely with utilities and system integrators to deliver reliable, scalable and standards–compliant AMI solutions tailored to diverse regulatory and climatic conditions. Backed by a 550+ strong R&D and software engineering team, Genus delivers true end–to–end lifecycle solutions globally.

Genus is also embedding AI-led initiatives across its manufacturing, deployment, and AMI operations to enhance productivity, forecasting accuracy and decision–making, while developing advanced analytics platforms to support loss detection, billing efficiency and asset performance management.

Commenting on the landmark milestone, Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power, said, "Crossing 26 million smart meter deployment globally is more than a scale achievement; it is a testament to the trust placed in Genus by utilities across continents. As power systems transition worldwide toward digital, data–driven grids, our mission is to enable this shift with reliable hardware, intelligent software, and proven execution capability. From India's largest smart metering programs to diverse international markets; Genus remains committed to being the long–term technology partner of choice for utilities seeking scalable, and future–ready smart metering solutions."

With a robust capability to deliver projects across Capex, Opex, and Totex business models; Genus Power is well positioned to be a long–term partner for utilities accelerating smart grid adoption worldwide.

For more information visit- https://genuspower.com/

