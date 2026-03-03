GIGABYTE Collaborates with Capcom on Resident Evil™ Requiem-Inspired Custom PC Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer company, today announced a new collaboration with Capcom to celebrate the upcoming release of Resident Evil™ Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in the iconic Resident Evil™ survival horror series launching on February 27, 2026. As part of this partnership, GIGABYTE is introducing a limited-time custom PC setup giveaway inspired by the game, alongside an exclusive monitor game bundle designed to bring players closer to the experience.

Headlining the collaboration is the "Umbrella Corporation – LEVEL 3 ACCESS" Custom Rig Giveaway, a one-of-a-kind, fully built desktop featuring Z890M AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE motherboard and GeForce RTX 5080 AERO OC SFF graphics card. Drawing inspiration from the visual identity and atmosphere of Resident Evil Requiem, the custom rig features a themed GIGABYTE C102 GLASS ICE chassis design and paired with a custom GIGABYTE MO27Q28G gaming monitor to complete the setup. Built as a centerpiece of the collaboration, the custom rig brings the visual tone and intensity of Resident Evil Requiem into a premium PC setup designed for play, display, and immersion.

The giveaway will run for a limited time from March 2, 2026, to March 31, 2026, via the official campaign website, where fans can enter for a chance to win the custom rig without requiring a purchase. The experience is designed to invite players and PC enthusiasts alike to engage with the collaboration while highlighting GIGABYTE's premium hardware craftsmanship and attention to detail.

In addition to the custom rig giveaway, GIGABYTE will also offer a Resident Evil Requiem game bundle with select GIGABYTE gaming monitors, including AORUS FO27Q2, AORUS FV43U, AORUS CO49DQ, MO27Q28G, MO27Q28GR, MO27Q2A, MO27U2, MO32U, M27Q, M27Q2, M27Q3, M27UP, M28U, GS27QA, GS32QCA, and S55U, from February 20, 2026, to March 31, 2026. Customers who purchase eligible models can redeem a digital game code through GIGABYTE's official redemption platform, adding even more value to their display upgrade.

The featured monitor MO27Q28G, featuring the 4th Gen WOLED panel at 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time, is one of the perfect monitors to experience the spine-chilling terror and death-defying action of Resident Evil Requiem. This bundle complements the giveaway by allowing more players to experience the game while enjoying GIGABYTE's high-performance gaming monitor lineup.

More details on the giveaway entry period, eligible monitor models, and redemption instructions are available through GIGABYTE's official campaign website.

