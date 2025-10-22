Guidepoint Unveils AI Moderation: Accelerate Expert Insights at Enterprise Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, today announced the launch of AI Moderation, a groundbreaking solution for gathering critical insights at scale. By enabling clients to conduct expert interviews without attending live calls, AI Moderation is able to increase the breadth and depth of perspectives gathered more efficiently and faster than ever before.

Guidepoint's AI Moderation enables clients to extract high value knowledge at scale:

Increase Team Efficiency – Conduct dozens of interviews simultaneously without logistical constraints of coordinating and attending live calls

– Conduct dozens of interviews simultaneously without logistical constraints of coordinating and attending live calls Start immediately – Launch consultations to deliver insights within hours, not days

– Launch consultations to deliver insights within hours, not days Go truly global – 24/7 availability across time zones and geographies

– 24/7 availability across time zones and geographies Standardize quality – Consistent prompts and structured interviews deliver quality at scale

"Speed and quality shouldn't be tradeoffs," said Albert Sebag, CEO at Guidepoint. "With AI Moderation, our clients capture more perspectives, more quickly, with a level of consistency that's hard to achieve in traditional workflows. It rapidly becomes a force multiplier alongside our live 1-to-1 expert calls."

AI Moderation plugs directly into Guidepoint's ecosystem. Clients can seamlessly combine live interviews and AI Moderation within the same project, enhancing the speed and efficiency of research initiatives while maintaining the same rigorous compliance and quality expectations. They can then synthesize their findings via AskGP, Guidepoint's conversational AI assistant, turning unstructured conversations into active intelligence in one integrated flow.

Guidepoint AI Moderation is already proven to provide value under real-world conditions. Guidepoint has successfully facilitated thousands of interviews for early-adopter clients in addition to producing "AI-Guided" transcripts for its own content Library, using the same AI interviewer solution now broadly available to clients.

