Huawei Launches Two Innovative Fiber Sensing Solutions to Enable Intelligence in Industries Such as Mining and Oil & Gas

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled two innovative solutions powered by intelligent fiber sensing technologies. The fiber sensing for conveyor idler health prediction solution is designed for industries such as mining, logistics, smelting, power generation, and building materials that rely on belt conveyors. The fiber sensing for Pipeline Pig tracking solution targets oil and gas pipeline inspection scenarios, enabling intelligent inspection and boosting efficiency.

Fiber Sensing for Conveyor Idler Health Prediction Solution

In industries like mining, logistics, smelting, power generation, and building materials, belt conveyors serve as the "arteries" for material transport, with idlers acting as critical "joints." An idler failure can lead to belt misalignment, breakage, friction-induced combustion, and other accidents, resulting in significant economic losses and even endangering worker safety.

Traditional inspection methods rely on manual listening along conveyor lines, which are inefficient, difficult to execute, and prone to missed detections. To address these challenges, Huawei has launched the fiber sensing for conveyor idler health prediction solution to detect abnormal idler sounds on belt conveyors. Leveraging innovative algorithms, the solution effectively identifies and reproduces abnormal sounds, achieving a missed alarm rate of less than 1% and an accuracy rate above 90%. It provides timely and accurate alarms, helping customers reduce manual inspection costs, improve troubleshooting efficiency, and prevent accidents.

Fiber Sensing for Pipeline Pig Tracking Solution

In the oil and gas industry, Pipeline inspection gauge (Pipeline pig) are used to clean pipelines every one to three months. Traditionally, Pipeline pig tracking relies on manual monitoring at fixed points, but the pig's path is invisible. Once the Pipeline pig is stuck, it takes several hours to locate the blockage, leading to huge economic losses.

To tackle this challenge, Huawei has launched the fiber sensing for Pipeline pig tracking solution. Based on the distributed fiber sensing technology, the solution can identify pipeline pig signals and detect the running path of the pig in real time. If a Pipeline pig is stuck, the alarm will be quickly reported. The fault locating time is shortened from hours to minutes.

By collaborating with customers and partners to deeply integrate into industry scenarios, Huawei is expanding the application of intelligent fiber sensing solutions, helping industries overcome operational challenges and accelerating the arrival of a new era of intelligent inspection.