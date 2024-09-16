Huawei Teases New Pro-level MatePad, with Groundbreaking Display and Updated GoPaint App

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is said to be launching a new MatePad Pro Series tablet during its launch in Barcelona this September. An intersection of power-packed innovation and artistic inspiration, the tablet is said to be introducing a groundbreaking upgrade of its display and a newly upgraded GoPaint App. The launch will also bring an upgraded HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, which may lead to an innovative stylus storage design with seamless connectivity and more functions.

The new MatePad Pro with the upgraded HUAWEI Glide Keyboard GoPaint App The new Display with huge improvement

A recent Q2 2024 worldwide tablet shipments report released by Data agency Canalys revealed that, in the second quarter of 2024, Huawei tablets experienced year-on-year growth of up to 51%. This totalled to 2.5 million shipments, placing the brand third among all tablet brands.

The Revolutionary Display: Vividly Clear with huge improvement

One of the probable highlights of the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro could be the new PaperMatte display, which has been teased recently. This could mean improvements about the tablet display, which will allow the screen to remain sharp and clear.

A screen like this would could benefit across a huge range of tasks, ranging from productivity-focused work projects to artistic creations. Whether it's an outdoor digital painting session or working on the go during a business trip, the screen remains visibly brilliant under different light setting for users to accomplish their professional or creative work.

The new display may also upgrade pen-on-paper writing experience for smoother scribbling on screen, enhancing handwritten tasks or digital paintings where users will be able to write or draw with precision and ease.

GoPaint App's Newest Tools: From Life-Like Professional Brushstrokes to Complex Canvases

This time, the GoPaint App will be adding brand new updates for greater ease of creation. Users can anticipate a wider variety of professional brush tools that can replicate real-life painting techniques and art styles.

Based on a preview of new special brushes on the app, it seems that tapping the HUAWEI M-Pencil produces ink splatter effects across the screen, which could mean an introduction of unique pen interactions. Suitable for any age groups ranging from children to experienced professionals, GoPaint App equips creative minds to explore their artistry through powerful and easy-to-use tools.

GoPaint App has been hailed as a refreshing addition to the digital creative space, providing a professional painting tool for creators of all levels. Since the app's launch, it has attracted a wide pool of talents and received critical acclaim. As a result, artists and painting enthusiasts across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and many other countries/regions have created and shared unique high-quality creations made on GoPaint.

The launch of the new MatePad Pro signifies Huawei's continued efforts in the creative space. Through its contributions of tablet products and painting software features, Huawei aims to inspire more creative talents around the world.

What to Look Forward to at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch 2024

Huawei has also teased that it will be introducing a brand new MatePad alongside the MatePad Pro. So far, previews of the new MatePad tablet have revealed an innovative shimmery pearlescent polish, elegant design, and low saturation colours – trendy features that could be appealing to younger users.

Stay tuned for announcements from Huawei's Innovative Product Launch in Barcelona held on 19th September.

SOURCE HUAWEI