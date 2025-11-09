ICP DAS-BMP Attends MOU Signing Ceremony to Mark a New Milestone in Medical-Grade TPU Materials

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP participated in the Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony organized by Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. on October 28, where it showcased its R&D achievements and diverse applications in medical-grade TPU materials. Moving forward, ICP DAS-BMP will collaborate with industry experts and think-tank teams to foster innovation and jointly drive the development and wider adoption of TPU materials in global markets.

The event brought together industry partners including ICP DAS CO., LTD. / ICP DAS-BMP, Intype Enterprise Co., Ltd., A-Max Technology Co., Ltd., MedServ Biotech Co., Ltd., LEON Biotech Co., Ltd., VOLER Biotech Consulting Co., Ltd., Chi Feng Co., Ltd., and Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.

Their combined expertise spans a wide range of sectors, covering medical-grade TPU material manufacturing, smart manufacturing and IIoT applications, precision extrusion machinery and processing technologies, dehumidifying and drying equipment, injection molding and accessory production, catheter manufacturing and OEM molding services, as well as medical device design and regulatory consulting.

In the medical device supply chain, ICP DAS-BMP offers a complete range of medical-grade TPU materials that fully support various medical applications, including catheters, guidewire coatings, Luer-Lock connectors, and orthodontic components.

The basic Arothane™, Alithane™, and Durathane™ TPUs (ARP/ALP/ALC series) meet the requirements for most body-contact medical devices. Among them, the Arothane™ ARP-B20 and Durathane™ ALC-B40 have passed the ISO 10993-6 13-week implantation test, making them suitable for implantation up to 90 days. With excellent dispersibility and biocompatibility, these materials are a preferred choice for invasive catheter manufacturing.

ICP DAS-BMP will continue to strengthen its relationships with existing customers and MOU partners, providing medical-grade TPU materials that combine safety and high quality. The company aims to enhance its competitiveness in the global medical supply chain and support partners in developing more comprehensive and reliable medical devices.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

