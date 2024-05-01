International Jazz Day 2024 Worldwide Celebration Concludes with All-Star Global Concert from Tangier, Morocco

Thousands of Performances and Events Presented in More Than 190 Countries, All Continents

TANGIER, Morocco, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th annual International Jazz Day came to a thrilling conclusion with an historic All-Star Global Concert from the new Palace of Arts and Culture of Tangier. Hosted by internationally acclaimed actor Jeremy Irons, the concert featured world-renowned artists including master Gnawa musician Abdellah El Gourd (Morocco) and jazz icon Herbie Hancock along with Claudia Acuña (Chile), Ambrose Akinmusire (USA), John Beasley (USA), Lakecia Benjamin (USA), Richard Bona (Cameroon), Dee Dee Bridgewater (USA), Moreira Chonguiça (Mozambique), Shemekia Copeland (USA), Kurt Elling (USA), Antonio Faraò (Italy), Melody Gardot (USA), Jazzmeia Horn (USA), JK Kim (Republic of Korea), Femi Kuti (Nigeria), Magnus Lindgren (Sweden), Romero Lubambo (Brazil), Marcus Miller (USA), Yasushi Nakamura (Japan), Tarek Yamani (Lebanon) and many others.

The All-Star Global Concert opened with a special "Welcome to Country" performance by renowned Dar Gnawa musicians, followed by Dee Dee Bridgewater's spectacular performance of Chick Corea's "Spain," highlighting the cultural connections between Morocco and Spain. Jazzmeia Horn enlisted the talents of Ambrose Akinmusire and Billy Childs in the swinging "Free Your Mind." Richard Bona gave a tender performance of his song "Esoka Bulu (Night Whisper)." TK Blue and Gnawa icon Abdellah El Gourd paid homage to Morocco's Gnawa music and American jazz, performing Randy Weston's composition, "Blue Moses." Melody Gardot and Philippe Powell delivered a sublime rendition of "This Foolish Heart Could Love You." Femi Kuti declared there is "One People, One World" on his electrifying Afro-Beat performance. Kurt Elling paid tribute to Wayne Shorter by performing Shorter's composition, "Speak No Evil." Shemekia Copeland and Joe Louis Walker brought the blues front and center with "Nobody But You."

The International Jazz Day 2024 celebration included thousands of performances, master classes, jam sessions, education programs and community service and outreach initiatives in more than 190 countries, culminating in the Global Concert, which is available free-of-charge at jazzday.com.

Major support for International Jazz Day 2024 is provided by the Doris Duke Foundation, with additional, generous support from GRoW @ Annenberg. United, the International Jazz Day Global Airline Partner, provided air transportation and additional support for artists and educators.

Each year on April 30, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity and respect for human dignity. International Jazz Day was adopted by the UNESCO Member Nations on the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, who co-chairs the annual celebration with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Azoulay said, "Jazz, as legendary American singer Nina Simone eloquently put it, is more than just music. It transcends musical notes; it is 'a way of life...a way of being, a way of thinking.'"

Hancock added, "As we celebrate Jazz Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the enduring legacy of jazz and its ability to uplift, inspire and unite us all."

www.jazzday.com

www.unesco.org/jazzday

Photos:https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/67ywapp2gqrodm2vzj2ff/APTBcq0Dp5f-AR4V-N0Swbw?rlkey=w5qgts6k09gk52mlhxj7p7c9r&st=58l4w07d&dl=0

