Largest Chinese Trade Delegation in Years Secures Cooperative Intentions in New Zealand

CIEC Group, in tandem with the New Zealand Chinese Business Club and key New Zealand businesses, has finalized letters of intent and MoC for the upcoming 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), concluded a delegation's visit to New Zealand. The visit, highlighted by a session of the New Zealand - China Business Assembly Forum and a roadshow for the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), witnessed the signing of several key agreements, including a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) and letters of intent for participation in the upcoming expo this November.

The China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation (CIEC Group) and several New Zealand business organizations, including New Zealand Chinese Commerce Club, committed to the initiative, marking another step forward in the robust trade partnership between the two nations.

The recent delegation to New Zealand, the largest of its kind from China in years, included more than 80 delegates from the CCPIT, regional and industry-specific promotion bodies, and corporate representatives. Throughout the visit, the delegates conducted extensive discussions with their New Zealand counterparts, participating in a comprehensive agenda of nearly 150 business discussions and promotional events. The CCPIT, which hosts CISCE, and its associated entities, secured multiple new cooperation agreements with New Zealand organizations, underscoring the growing business ties between the two countries.

Mr. Ren shared updates on China's economic landscape and insights into China's efforts to advance Chinese modernization through quality-driven development and maintain a high level of openness and international engagement. His conversations were directed towards enhancing partnerships in cutting-edge and eco-friendly sectors, including renewable and alternative energies, smart vehicles, sustainable agriculture, and health-focused lifestyles. The visit also included tours of leading local businesses, such as AUNEW and Yili subsidiary Oceania Dairy. In addition, Ren participated in the inaugural celebration of the Federation of New Zealand Chinese Business Associations Incorporated, where he addressed the assembled guests.

The 2nd CISCE, set to take place in Beijing from November 26 to 30, will expand its offerings to include new sections, promising enhanced trade and investment opportunities. For more information about the upcoming Expo, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/.

