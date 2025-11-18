LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants today presents its extended list of establishments ranked from No.51 to No.100, celebrating the region's vibrant and diverse culinary landscape. Compiled from the votes of 300 industry experts, this list features restaurants from 26 cities, highlighting gastronomic excellence. It precedes the prestigious awards ceremony for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will take place on 2 December in Antigua, Guatemala.

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST FOR 2025

This year's ranking features 13 new restaurants from 11 cities, with Shizen in Lima making its debut at No.62. São Paulo leads with six restaurants on the extended list, a notable increase from 2024, including five returning establishments and new entry Cepa (No.73). Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Panama City and Santiago each contribute four entries. Mexico City maintains the No.51 position, now represented by Pujol, closely followed by Salvador's Origem at No.52.

Other notable new entries include Umi (No.72) and Caleta (No.91) in Panama City; Oseille (No.65) in Rio de Janeiro; Em (No.71) in Mexico City; La Casa Bistró (No.89) in Caracas; Selma (No.96) in Bogotá and Fukasawa (No.100) in Santiago. El Papagayo in Córdoba also re-enters the list at No.78. Ana (No.94) from Guatemala City makes its first appearance and secures the American Express One To Watch Award, while Aguají (No.88) in Sosúa enters under Chef Inés Páez Nin (Chef Tita), winner of the Champions of Change Award 2025.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "It is with immense pleasure that we unveil the list of restaurants ranked from No.51 to No.100 in Latin America for 2025. This extended list is fundamental to 50 Best's commitment to celebrating the breadth of remarkable talent and serves as a fantastic platform to spotlight more incredible destinations across Latin America, as the appetite for food-focused travel continues its impressive growth."

The establishments recognised on the extended 51-100 list will be celebrated at the awards ceremony for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The event will be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel here at 20:00 Guatemala time on 2 December 2025.

