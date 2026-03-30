MBT Unveils Next‑Gen Sustainable Solutions at MCE 2026

MILAN, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Building Technologies (MBT) made a strong impression at MCE 2026, showcasing three key innovations: the V9 VRF system, R290 heat pump portfolio, and data center cooling solutions, highlighting its leadership in eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient technologies.

Midea V9 VRF System

Midea Data Center Cooling Solutions

Midea launched its new V9 VRF system, built on two core technologies: ShieldBox II electric control box and R32 refrigerant.

ShieldBox II features automotive-grade die-cast aluminum housing, reducing volume by 70% to accommodate a larger heat exchanger and boost outdoor unit efficiency. Its three-zoning design integrates IP68-rated protection, while phase-change cooling maintains 30°C steady coolant cooling, extending component life in extreme environments. The V9 uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and has passed TÜV's first three-tier safety assessment for flammable refrigerant VRF systems, earning certification that confirms its internationally leading safety standards.

R290 Heat Pump Portfolio on Display

MBT showcased its R290 heat pump portfolio, covering capacities from 4kW to 70kW for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The Mars Large R290 ATW Commercial Heat Pump, an MCE Excellence Award winner, delivers up to 85°C leaving water temperature with eco-friendly R290 refrigerant. Full DC inverter and dual compressor backup ensure reliable operation. With a compact 0.72 m² footprint and A+++ energy rating, it maintains 100% heating capacity at -10°C and 65% at -20°C.

The Arctic Series M4 and Mars R290 ATW Heat Pumps were also on display, together forming a comprehensive R290 product lineup driving the transition to natural refrigerant-based heating.

Data Center Cooling Solutions

Addressing data center cooling demands, MBT showcased liquid cooling solutions through an interactive diorama. The system integrates precision CDUs, fan walls, and magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers to achieve an annual PUE as low as 1.2. Key products include the AirBoost Vera Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller and Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). The AirBoost Vera chiller features dual-power switching and customizable THDi for reliable power supply, delivering exceptional efficiency with outlet water up to 36°C and 20°C temperature difference. Standard indirect natural cooling and eco-friendly refrigerant compatibility make it a sustainable choice for modern data centers. The CDU is engineered with multiple redundancies, leak-proof protection, and 100% tested core components for long-term reliability.

MBT delivers integrated, full-scenario solutions that meet the evolving needs of Europe's green transition. With a continued focus on innovation and sustainability, MBT is committed to shaping a smarter, low-carbon future for the HVAC industry.

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