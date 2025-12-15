SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in 3D dental scanning solutions, announced the launch of "Medit's 2025 End of Year Promotion," a limited-time campaign delivering significant benefits to dental professionals worldwide. Dental professionals can learn more about the promotion details and encourage to leave their contact information at https://www.medit.com/medit-mobility-trade-up-promotion2025/. The promotion celebrates the debut of the Medit i900 Mobility, offering exclusive launch promotions alongside major upgrade opportunities across the Medit i900 family.

Medit Announces 2025 Year-End Promotion

Exclusive Launch Benefits for Medit i900 Mobility

As part of the Medit i900 Mobility launch, Medit is introducing a special promotion that provides an enhanced mobility experience through added-value elements available only during the promotional period. This benefit is designed to support clinicians seeking a seamless and flexible mobile workflow.

Trade-In & Trade-Up to the Medit i900 Family

As part of the year-end celebration, Medit is also introducing a compelling Trade-In & Trade-Up program, enabling customers to upgrade to the Medit i900 family—one of the most advanced intraoral scanner lineups. This offer allows clinics to modernize their digital dentistry capabilities with industry-leading accuracy, speed, and usability while enjoying meaningful savings of up to 30%.

Limited-Time Promotion Through the End of 2025

This promotion is only available through the end of the year, offering dental professionals a rare opportunity to experience Medit's latest innovations and upgrade their clinical workflows at exceptional value. All benefits are time-limited and will not be extended beyond the promotional period.

The Medit i900 Mobility is leading a new wave of innovation in the global dental industry as the first solution in digital dentistry to support an iPad-based workflow. In addition, the Medit i900 family has already gained strong popularity in clinical settings thanks to its lightweight design and exceptional scanning accuracy.

Dental professionals interested in upgrading their scanners or exploring Medit's mobility-focused workflows are encouraged to visit https://www.medit.com/medit-mobility-trade-up-promotion2025/ to review eligibility, learn more about local availability, and submit their details for follow-up.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company enables collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over 100 countries. For more information and updates, visit www.medit.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842519/Global_Promo__EN_I_960x1200_20251209_000453.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg