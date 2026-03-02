MWC 2026 | Blackview Invites You to Explore a New Era of Smart Innovation!

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2–5, 2026, Barcelona once again becomes the global hub of mobile innovation Fira Gran Via, Spain. At Booth 7G40, Blackview unveil its latest flagships, showcasing a complete "AI × Communication × Rugged × All-Scenario" smart ecosystem—from rugged phones and tablets to laptops, displays, AI smart glasses, and wearables.

XPLORE Series Flagship Lineup | Redefining the Performance Boundaries of Rugged Flagships

The XPLORE series takes center stage with three breakthrough models. XPLORE 6 is the world's first rugged flagship powered by the Dimensity 9400+ platform, featuring a periscope telephoto lens—delivering elite performance and pro-level imaging. Compared to the XPLORE 6, XPLORE 6 Pro enhances industrial applications with a 256×192 high-resolution thermal imaging module, enabling precise temperature detection for inspections, troubleshooting, and emergency response. And XPLORE 2 Satellite is the world's first rugged smartphone supporting satellite voice messaging and eSIM. With NTN satellite connectivity via Skylo, it enables two-way messaging even without ground networks.

MEGA 12 Flagship Tablet | Redefining the Productivity

The MEGA 12 is the world's first 5G AI tablet with IP68/IP69K certification. Powered by a 10,000mAh battery with 55W fast charging, it delivers lasting performance for work and play.

New Mobile Office Ecosystem | Expanding the Boundaries of Efficient Productivity

AceBook 8 Pro delivers smooth, immersive productivity with a 16-inch 16:10 display and Ryzen 5 power in a sleek metal body, while DCM 6 Pro boosts efficient multitasking with dual 14-inch IPS screens and one-cable USB-C convenience.

AI Wearables Evolved | Making Intelligence a Natural Part of Everyday Life

The BV100 AI Smart Glasses pack an 8MP camera, AI voice assistant, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.4, and all-day battery into a lightweight design—joining Blackview smartwatches and earbuds to power a seamless AI wearable ecosystem.

See You at the Event | Explore New Collaboration Opportunities
Blackview warmly invites global distributors and partners to visit the booth, experience its latest flagships, and explore new opportunities in the AI × Communication × Rugged era.

Event Name: MWC Barcelona 2026 (Mobile World Congress)
Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Booth Number: 7G40
Event Dates: March 2–5, 2026

For more details and collaboration opportunities, please visit our website: www.blackview.hk or visit our booth (7G40) for business discussions!

