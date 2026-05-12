Next Level Aviation® Appoints Clive Rankin as Senior Vice President - Global Business Development

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation ® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft and associated jet engine platforms, has appointed Clive Rankin as Senior Vice President - Global Business Development. Mr. Rankin brings deep aftermarket expertise and a track record of leadership to Next Level Aviation® with 30 years of international experience in commercial aviation across engine MRO, leasing, asset management and powerplant operations.

Most recently Clive was Head of Engine Programs for a commercial aviation aftermarket company in eastern Europe, and immediately prior to that he was a sales director selling engine overhaul services for one of the largest jet engine overhaul companies in the world. Earlier in his career he acquired significant hands-on technical experience and knowledge on the floors of both major airline and OEM engine shops as both an A&P mechanic and engineer.

In his new role, Clive will leverage his existing, and facilitate new, industry relationships to expand Next Level Aviation's USM distribution business significantly on both the buy side and sell side of NLA's business.

Next Level Aviation® CEO Jack Gordon commented, "We are excited about the addition of Clive Rankin as SVP-Global Business Development at Next Level Aviation®."

Gordon continued, "After 30 years in the commercial aviation aftermarket, besides accumulating extensive technical and market knowledge across various commercial aircraft and jet engine platforms, he has built an amazing personal reputation and rolodex of industry contacts that we plan on leveraging together, to help grow Next Level Aviation's business in the coming years."

Senior Vice President - Global Business Development Clive Rankin stated, "Next Level Aviation is on an impressive growth trajectory, and I am excited to be brought on at this time to help grow the business on a global scale. Working with Jack, who has extensive leadership and industry experience, and the rest of the NLA team, I know that together we will be able to achieve the aggressive growth targets that have been set for the coming years."

About Next Level Aviation®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited, and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 65% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

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