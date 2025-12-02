Gatorade®, Sting®, and Doritos® unite performance, energy, and flavor with the eight-time FIA World Constructors' Champions

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo announces a landmark global partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team beginning in 2026, bringing together three of its powerhouse brands – Gatorade®, Sting®, and Doritos® – with the iconic Formula 1 team. This multi-year partnership builds on PepsiCo's existing Formula 1 relationship and marks the first time that three category-leading PepsiCo brands will partner with an F1 team.

PEPSICO® ANNOUNCES LANDMARK GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM FOR 2026

Building on Formula 1's explosive growth trajectory and rapidly expanding fanbase, this partnership positions PepsiCo at the heart of the sport's global momentum through comprehensive integration across Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's operations, from pioneering hydration programs to immersive fan experiences.

Fueling Team Performance

Gatorade® brings its 60-year heritage and the expertise of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) to the paddock for the first time. In a sport where drivers can lose up to 4 kilograms of body weight through sweat in a single race[1], hydration is critical to performance – and Gatorade's world-leading expertise in hydration science and performance solutions will be integrated into Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team performance programs. This program implements a fully customized performance hydration strategy – giving the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team a performance edge, in a sport where every milliseconds matters.

F1 Talent Meets Brand Power

The partnership will also leverage Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who represent two generations of racing excellence. Russell, established as one of F1's premier talents, brings proven performance and an authentic connection to fans worldwide. Antonelli, who made headlines with his rapid rise through the ranks to F1, embodies the sport's exciting future and next generation of talent.

Through the partnership, fans will see both drivers participate in fan engagement initiatives that showcase the collective strengths of Gatorade, Doritos and Sting – from behind-the-scenes content to fan-focused activations.

Energizing the Global Fanbase

Sting®, as the #1 energy drink in markets including India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Egypt[2], brings its explosive growth story to the paddock. With market-leading positions across emerging markets, Sting's trajectory mirrors both F1's and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's expansion in these high-growth regions.

Sting brings its energetic brand spirit to race weekends — and with Sting, fast just got faster, connecting Gen Z fans to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, bringing them to the race, and delivering the excitement of F1 faster than ever.

Bringing Bold Flavor to the Fast Lane

Doritos® joins the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to elevate the fan experience with a shared belief in boldness — on the track, in culture, and in every bite. As the world's boldest snack brand, Doritos will ignite race weekends with high-impact, flavor-forward experiences inspired by the intensity and precision of F1.

Through global activation rights, Doritos will bring its signature edge to fans everywhere, capturing the speed, tension, and excitement of Grand Prix weekends and bringing the thrill of the track into the snacking world. Together, Doritos and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will provide the global F1 community with an unmistakable combination of flavor and adrenaline.

"This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavor under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo's most iconic brands with the world's most successful Formula 1 team," said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. "Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we're inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F 1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: "Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo's into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade's expertise in sports science, Sting's youthful energy, and Doritos' cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team's performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world."

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: "We're delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It's a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary drinks and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Drinks and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team



Mercedes was born to race - and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world's original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand's performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, and we are hungry for more.

Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport.

For more information, please visit www.mercedesamgf1.com.

[1] Source: ESPN

[2] Source: Globaldata, Energy Drinks, Volume Share 2024Y. Data accessed 20-Nov-2025Y.

