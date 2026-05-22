REALTY ONE GROUP, ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTED

Newsweek Names the Fast-Growing Global Brand to its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Trust 2026

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing, family-owned franchises in the world, is the only global real estate brand named to Newsweek's 2026 List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Trust.

This announcement is even more significant given the consolidation in the real estate industry as studies show that three in four people place their highest value on brands that increase their sense of personal safety, stability and security.

"Trust is everything in real estate and we devote our every day to building it with our professionals by being true to our 6C's and standing strong in our commitment that everyONE matters," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "People join our ONE Family because they're looking for hope, personal security, and togetherness - ONEness - in an era of disruptive change. We will always be that trusted place where everyONE has a voice."

Realty ONE Group is the only global real estate brand on the list that, according to Newsweek, specifically highlights brands that prioritize integrity, equity and open communication, creating vibrant and welcoming workplaces around the world.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, continues to paint the globe gold, experiencing significant organic growth at a time when real estate is experiencing increasing change.

"This ranking is crucial for job seekers who want to ensure their next employer is as committed to integrity as they are to innovation," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/ or https://www.newsweek.com/.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, ZONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group