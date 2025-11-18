RoboUP's Raccoon 2 SE Surpasses 400 Units on Kickstarter -- Black Friday's Biggest Deal Goes Live

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP's newest robotic lawn mower, the Raccoon 2 SE, continues to gain strong momentum on Kickstarter, surpassing 400 units backed within the first 3 days of launch. Purpose-built for small gardens, the Raccoon 2 SE offers a simple, affordable, and reliable solution for busy homeowners. To celebrate this milestone, RoboUP has officially launched its Black Friday Double Deal, delivering the biggest discount of the year. Backers can now secure the Raccoon 2 SE with an extra garage and 2 sets of blades (18 blades in total), all at an unbeatable price.

As interest grows, the team has addressed some of the most frequently asked questions from the community:

Q: The mower is rated for 500m², but my lawn is 600m². Can it still mow effectively?

A: Yes. We recommend the Raccoon 2 SE for lawns up to 500m², but it can operate on areas up to 600m². For lawns beyond 600m², mowing is still possible, but efficiency may be reduced.

Q: Where do you ship, and what are the fees?

A: We ship to the USA, UK, and EU with all shipping and customs fees fully covered for backers.

Q: Will mass production begin soon?

A: Yes. Since we reached our Kickstarter campaign goal within 5 minutes, mass production is already scheduled for January. All backers will receive their units before the new mowing season. Manufacturing will take place at Topband's Huizhou facilities, equipped with 178 production lines, an annual output value of $981M, and a production capacity of 185.81 million units per year, ensuring high efficiency and strict quality control.

Q: How do the accessories work?

A: Garage: Protects the mower outdoors and extends its lifespan.

Ground Stakes: Define boundaries or create no-go zones when edges are unclear.

Replaceable Front Wheels: Maintain smooth operation after long-term use.

Blades: Replace worn blades for consistent, safe cutting.

Beacons: Enable automatic multi-zone mapping.

Tutorials are available on the RoboUP YouTube channel.

For many small-garden owners, mowing isn't the hardest task, but time is priceless. If a lawn mower with easy setup, automatic mapping, mowing and recharging, AI obstacle avoidance, App control, and flexible scheduling can give you back your weekends, why not grab one now at nearly 50% off during Black Friday? Everyone deserves a more relaxed and enjoyable outdoor life.

