SANY Group Recognized in Forbes China's Top 10 Inspirational ESG Cases, Showcasing Its Commitment to Sustainable Practices

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes China has unveiled its 2024 China ESG 50 list and ESG inspired case studies, recognizing SANY Group's "Lighthouse Factory" in Indonesia for its outstanding ESG practices. This accolade celebrates SANY's forefront role in merging digitalization with low-carbon manufacturing on a global scale. It marks another significant milestone for SANY Group, reinforcing its reputation for sustainability leadership within the manufacturing sector on an international stage.

This recognition underscores the successful integration of corporate strategies with environmental stewardship principles, illustrating that sustainable development can indeed drive industry-leading change. SANY's presence on the list not only signifies its commitment to ESG as a core business strategy but also highlights its proactive approach in spearheading transformative initiatives across the industry.

Global Recognition for Sustainable Innovation

Forbes China's research emphasized the integration of ESG principles with core business operations, strategies, and models. Out of nearly five hundred actively submitted cases, only ten were selected as representative inspirations. Forbes emphasized that successful organizations now see ESG not just as a business expense, but as an integral part of their strategic operations. SANY Group stood out by transforming its business strategy to incorporate ESG as a key operational element rather than a cost factor.

SANY Lighthouse Factory: A Benchmark for Global Manufacturing

In 2023, SANY Group inaugurated its pioneering overseas Lighthouse Factory in Indonesia, equipped with full network connectivity and automated production capabilities. As the first such facility outside China from the domestic engineering machinery sector to set international standards for intelligent manufacturing, this factory features a comprehensive intelligent system architecture including manufacturing operation systems and automated material delivery systems among others.

From smart manufacturing to smart factories, modern manufacturing enterprises have embraced ESG principles throughout their transformation process. The Lighthouse Factory established by SANY in Indonesia serves as a benchmark for the industry. It not only enhances operational efficiency and cost control, but also significantly improves resource utilization and reduces energy consumption and waste emissions.

Driving Digital Transformation Towards Green Development

Amidst the backdrop of the digital economy, SANY has been vigorously advancing digital reforms to foster green transformation methods. As of October 2024, SANY Heavy Industry has completed the construction of 33 digital factories that are fully operational. The company's industrial internet IoT platform now supports real-time online connectivity for 18,000 devices and 51,000 cameras—integrating massive data collection, aggregation, analysis through modeling to achieve digital twins that enhance quality improvement while reducing costs. In their ongoing efforts throughout 2023 alone, energy-saving projects implemented during operations have saved over RMB 100 million in energy costs.

"Our focus on integrating advanced production technologies not only positions us at the forefront of industrial innovation, but also reinforces our commitment to sustainable practices," said Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Group, "Being recognized by Forbes serves as a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees in embracing responsible manufacturing."

SOURCE SANY Group