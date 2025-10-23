SANY JP100 Sets New Guinness World Record™ for the World's Tallest Firefighting Water Jet

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, a leading construction machinery manufacturer, announced that its self-developed Aerial Water Jet Fire Truck JP100 set a Guinness World Record™ for "The Highest Water Jet from a Fire Truck (Prototype)" with a maximum jet height of 159.66 meters at the 21st China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition, which concluded on October 16. This certification marks a historic milestone for SANY's emergency rescue equipment, and for high-rise buildings firefighting worldwide.

Innovation That Reaches New Heights

SANY JP100 Breaks Record for the World’s Tallest Firefighting Water Jet

As the world's first 5-axle Aerial Water Jet Fire Truck with a 100-meter boom, the JP100 integrates a range of groundbreaking designs:

Pioneering boom design combining six telescopic and three folding sections, achieving a 100-meter operational height.

High- and low-pressure multi-stage centrifugal pump with a rated flow of 50 L/s, delivering a maximum range of over 70 meters and an operational radius exceeding 100 meters.

Innovative five-axle chassis, 10 tons lighter and one axle fewer than comparable models, ensuring outstanding maneuverability.

Integrated remote-control system enabling a single operator to perform all key firefighting actions, dramatically improving response efficiency.

Record-Breaking Innovation for Real-World Needs

As urban buildings grow ever taller, high-rise fires have become a global challenge. The record-setting JP100 offers a powerful solution to the difficulty.

The record-breaking 159.66-meter jet height meets firefighting needs for nearly all super high-rise.

Flexible articulated boom enables cross-obstacle operations and back-side firefighting for residential buildings of 20-30 stories, largely reducing site constraints.

A lighter total weight of 54 tons allows rapid response without overloading, and the 23.7-meter turning diameter offers excellent maneuverability in complex urban spaces.

This record is not just a milestone, but a new beginning for SANY in the emergency rescue equipment sector. For years, SANY has paid close attention to innovation, investing about 5% of its sales revenue in R&D annually to build leading product strength and core competitiveness. In its 2025 Tech Festival, SANY even offered over RMB 600 million awards to encourage bold ideas and cutting-edge technologies that redefined the industry.

With the JP100's record-setting achievement, SANY once again proves that innovation knows no limits—and neither does SANY.

SOURCE SANY Group