Segway and Whoosh Launch Free Ride Campaign Across Mexico During the 2026 Tournament World Cup to Support Urban Mobility

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Commercial, a global leader in shared micromobility solutions, has partnered with leading shared mobility operator Whoosh to launch a free ride campaign across Mexico during the 2026 World Cup period. The initiative is designed to help football fans, residents and visitors get around more easily during the tournament, providing convenient transportation between transit hubs, stadiums, fan zones and other key destinations in host cities.

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Whoosh launched the campaign in Mexico City on June 10 and would expand to Monterrey within the following two weeks, broadening its reach across key urban mobility hubs in Mexico through July 5. Together, Segway and Whoosh would sponsor thousands of rides. Users can redeem one complimentary ride through the operator apps by entering a promotional code: RIDEWITHSEGWAY. Each free ride includes scooter unlocking and up to 20 minutes of riding, subject to daily availability and offered in limited quantities during the campaign period.

The campaign reflects the growing role of shared micromobility in addressing urban mobility demand during large-scale international events. Shared mobility networks are increasingly being integrated into event-driven transportation planning, particularly for improving last-mile connectivity during periods of elevated travel demand.

Considering the high parking demand and costs during the World Cup period, Free Ride empowers fans with seamless mobility and completely eliminates parking fees, demonstrating micromobility is no longer just an alternative transit option—it is an essential pillar of modern event transportation.

"At Whoosh, we believe shared micromobility plays a key role in building more connected, efficient, and sustainable cities. Our partnership with Segway Commercial strengthens this vision by combining reliable technology with operational expertise to bring users in CDMX and Monterrey a practical alternative for short-distance trips, especially during major events such as World Cup games. Through initiatives like free rides, we aim to improve the urban mobility experience and complement the transportation options already available in the city," said Sebastien Declety, Country Manager Whoosh Mexico.

"The World Cup presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate how shared micromobility can help cities respond to dynamic transportation needs during major events," said Zack Yan，Vice General Manager of Segway-Ninebot Commercial Mobility Business Division. "Our collaboration with Whoosh reflects a shared commitment to delivering accessible, efficient and sustainable transportation solutions that improve everyday urban mobility experiences."

As the tournament reaches its most exciting stages, Segway and Whoosh remain committed to keeping host cities moving—ensuring that whether it's the final match or a daily commute, fans and residents can always ride with ease. Yet, long after the final match concludes, this collaboration leaves a lasting blueprint for delivering accessible and sustainable transit solutions when cities need them most.

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