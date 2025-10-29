Segway Powersports Consolidates Off-road Intelligence and Unveils a New Wave of Off-road Vehicles at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, will debut its latest off-road innovations and powersports vehicles at the upcoming EICMA 2025 (Powersports International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition), taking place from November 4–9 at Fiera Milano.

Themed "SHOCKWAVE INCOMING," Segway's highly anticipated showcase at EICMA 2025 will introduce a new wave of off-road vehicles that blend advanced performance with intelligent technology to reaffirm its leadership in the riding experience. At the center of the unveiling will be the latest addition to Segway's flagship lineup, designed to elevate the spirit of adventure with the capabilities of sharing the experience with friends and family.

Designed to conquer a wide range of terrains—from mud and sand to dense woodlands—the unveiling will feature multiple models that combine rugged, high-performance engineering driven by off-road innovation. Integrated with Segway's Smart Command System and industry-leading 12.8″ Infotainment Touchscreen, every ride is transformed into a connected, intelligent experience.

This next generation of vehicles won't just perform—they'll think. Riders can capture their adventures, navigate complex routes, communicate with their crew, and share moments instantly—all through a unified digital ecosystem designed for the modern adventurer. Utilizing 4 key elements: capture, navigate, communicate, and share, the vehicle becomes more than a machine—it's your navigator, communicator, and content creator. This is off-road intelligence reaffirmed.

Power Awakened — The New Era of Intelligent Off-Roading

Since its founding in 1999, Segway has pursued a vision of redefining mobility through innovation, integrating technology with performance to deliver diverse riding experiences for urban, outdoor, and extreme environments.

Segway Powersports focuses on the world of all-terrain adventure, combining advanced powertrains, intelligent control systems, and forward-looking design to produce high-performance ATVs, UTVs, and SSVs. Guided by its brand spirit "Fear No Place", Segway commits to leading the global intelligent off-road culture with solutions built for uncompromising exploration.

With strengths spanning innovative technology integration and trusted safety engineering, Segway continues to set benchmarks for intelligent, high-performance off-road vehicles across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Join the press conference on November 5 at 14:00 (Hall 18, Booth A74) for the global unveiling. The anticipation is building — the power has awakened, and the shockwave is coming.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.

About Segway

Segway transformed micro-mobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micro-mobility solutions, Segway 's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that reaffirm the way we move.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808197/Segway.jpg