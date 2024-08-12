ShermansTravel Media Launches Smart Luxury, a Digital Platform that Connects Luxury Marketers with Affluent Travelers

New online channel raises luxury brand visibility and drives consumer action

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShermansTravel Media , a leading media publisher prized for its deep-rooted expertise in travel for over two decades, today announced the launch of Smart Luxury , a new online resource for luxury brands to directly reach affluent, educated travelers. The approachable website and newsletter provide high-level exposure through carefully curated content and special offers for luxury cruising, hotels, destinations, and journeys. Further, Smart Luxury doesn't just inspire, it provides actionable advice to help readers make informed decisions. This aligns with highly qualified lead generation that drives luxury travel.

Smart Luxury prides itself in defining luxury differently than its competitors, going beyond the conventional by recommending lesser-known destinations and alternative experiences, and by presenting readers with ways to spend both their time and their money wisely.

Luxury tourism has grown and evolved significantly over the last few years and shows no sign of slowing down. According to a May 2024 report by McKinsey & Company, the demand for this niche travel sector is expected to grow faster than any other industry segment. The report projects global spending on luxury travel will rise from $239 billion spent in 2023 to $391 billion by 2028. Furthermore, industry-leading provider of audit and consulting services Deloitte's May 2023 findings show an increasing demand for hyper-personalized luxury travel experiences tailored to individual preferences, in other words, for custom trips.

"Smart Luxury is a thoughtful and engaging editorial product that not only inspires luxury travel, but provides actionable guidance and tips to make these trips a reality," said Jim Sherman, Founder and Executive Chairman of ShermansTravel Media. "Our team of experts recognizes the growing demand for authentic luxury experiences, and Smart Luxury is the conduit."

"There are few options in the travel media space that allow luxury marketers to connect with affluent consumers in a contextual and responsive way," shared Mark Bloom, President of ShermansTravel Media. "Smart Luxury is the solution, offering direct brand awareness from a trusted source."

Smart Luxury comprises a respected editorial team that has amassed a wealth of travel reporting experience. This new digital platform is a go-to authority on when, where, and how to get the most from a splurge-worthy travel experience, featuring hundreds of original reviews on luxury cruising, hotels, and more. Examples of recent stories include Which Luxury Cruise Line Is the Best One for You , Guide to Italy's Under-the-Radar Lake Garda , and Everything You Need To Know About Michelin's New Hotel Ratings .

For more information on Smart Luxury, please visit www.smartluxury.com

About ShermansTravel Media

ShermansTravel Media is a leading online publisher of travel deals and expert advice. We publish travel editorial (ideas and advice) and curate travel offers to save the traveler time and money in one's quest for the perfect trip. We work with hundreds of travel suppliers and booking sites/agencies to present their offers to our millions of travel enthusiasts. The company publishes ShermansTravel.com and, for the upscale traveler, SmartLuxury.com.

About Smart Luxury

Smart Luxury is an online resource for upscale travelers seeking actionable advice to plan their next trip. We curate first-hand editorial content and special offers to promote meaningful and authentic experiences. We connect high-end travel brands with affluent, educated travelers to offer partners direct brand awareness from a trusted source. Our expertise covers hundreds of original reviews, guides, and features on luxury cruises, hotels, destinations, and journeys. For more information, visit SmartLuxury.com.

