SUNRATE and Repayd Join Hands to Power Global Payments for the Travel Industry

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Repayd, the specialist travel merchant account provider, at ITB Berlin 2026, the world's largest travel trade show.

The collaboration brings together SUNRATE's global payment infrastructure and treasury capabilities with Repayd's specialist expertise in travel payments to support the complex payment needs of international travel businesses.

Together, the companies will provide travel merchants with enhanced capabilities across:

International Payments – facilitating fast, secure and cost-effective global payouts

– facilitating fast, secure and cost-effective global payouts Commercial Cards – enabling scalable card solutions for supplier payments and operational spend

– enabling scalable card solutions for supplier payments and operational spend Global Collections – allowing businesses to collect funds efficiently across key markets and currencies

By combining SUNRATE's global financial network with Repayd's specialist travel payment infrastructure, the partnership enables travel businesses to manage cross-border payment flows more efficiently, optimise foreign exchange management, and support faster, more transparent settlement across international markets.

"Today's travel ecosystem is truly borderless, with merchants, platforms, and suppliers operating across multiple currencies and regulatory environments," said Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of SUNRATE. "As businesses expand internationally and payment flows become increasingly complex, resilient and intelligent financial infrastructure becomes mission critical. Our partnership with Repayd reflects our commitment to powering the global movement of funds through a unified payments and treasury ecosystem designed for scale, transparency, and control."

Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development, Europe at SUNRATE, added: "Europe remains a key hub for global travel innovation and cross-border commerce. By working closely with Repayd, we are enabling travel merchants and digital platforms to simplify multi-currency collections, optimise settlement flows, and embed scalable spend capabilities — helping them operate more efficiently across markets."

"Travel is one of the most complex sectors in global payments, with businesses taking bookings across multiple countries, currencies and delivery timelines," said Will Plummer, CEO of Repayd. "Repayd was built specifically for the travel industry, and our focus has always been on providing the specialist merchant account infrastructure that travel businesses actually need. Through our partnership with SUNRATE, we are strengthening the global payment capabilities available to our clients, enabling more efficient cross-border collections and settlements while supporting localised payment flows that can significantly reduce processing costs. Together, we are helping travel businesses operate globally while keeping payments efficient, resilient and commercially sustainable."

Strengthening Cross-Border Infrastructure for Travel and Digital Commerce

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to supporting the evolving needs of global travel platforms, OTAs, marketplaces, and digital merchants. By combining Repayd's specialist travel payment expertise with SUNRATE's global payment and treasury infrastructure, the collaboration aims to:

Reduce friction in cross-border collections and settlements

Improve payout speed and transparency

Enable better FX management and cost control

Provide flexible commercial card solutions for supplier payments and operational spend

As international travel and digital commerce continue to expand, the partnership positions both companies to better support businesses operating across multiple currencies and jurisdictions.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also a principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI.

To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/ .

About Repayd

Repayd is the specialist travel merchant account provider, supporting tour operators, airlines, travel platforms and digital travel businesses in accepting and managing international payments securely and efficiently.

Designed specifically for the complexities of the travel industry, Repayd enables businesses to process cross-border transactions where bookings, customers and suppliers operate across multiple countries and currencies. Its infrastructure helps travel companies optimise payment performance, manage risk and scale internationally with confidence.

To learn more about Repayd, visit www.repayd.com .

SOURCE Sunrate