Sunseeker Robotics LiDAR Mower S4 Named as CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Robotics announces its wireless LiDAR lawn mower product S4 has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree. S4 is the first lawn mower product to receive this prestigious recognition in the past three years. The CES Innovation Awards® 2026 program received a record number of submissions – over 3600. The announcement comes ahead of CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, happening Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

CES Innovation Award Honoree 2026 -- Sunseeker S4

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions.

Sunseeker S4 is a fully autonomous, wireless robotic mower engineered for lawns up to 1,000m². It is equipped with the AllSense™ 3D Sensing System, which combines a 360° LiDAR sensor and AI camera for centimeter-level mapping and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. Designed for minimal setup, S4 eliminates the need for perimeter wires or external antennas using its "Drop to Go" functionality and supports dual-map memory for managing multiple lawn zones. Advanced path planning algorithms optimize mowing coverage and reduce time, while edge-following mode ensures precise trimming along irregular boundaries. The dual-wheel rear drive allows S4 to climb slopes up to 42% (22°), and built-in rain and lift sensors enhance operational safety in varying conditions. Sunseeker S4 is built to navigate complex gardens with ease, combining intelligent navigation, strong adaptability, and a streamlined setup process to deliver precise, low-maintenance lawn care.

"We are honored that the Sunseeker wireless lawn mower S4 has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree," said Terry Ma, CEO at Sunseeker Robotics. "This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering innovative, smart solutions that make lawn care easier and more efficient for our customers."

About Sunseeker Robotics

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019–2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

About CES®

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas.

SOURCE Sunseeker Robotics