Supermicro Accelerates Deployment Times with New Gold Series Enterprise Server Solutions

Customers benefit from ready-to-ship server solutions optimally configured for a wide range of Compute, AI, Storage, and Intelligent Edge Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge announces the pre-configured Gold Series enterprise server solutions, optimized for enterprise AI, compute, storage, and intelligent edge workloads. The new Gold Series offering is comprised of over 25 different server systems based on Supermicro's market-proven product families, including performance optimized single-processor and dual-processor servers. The Gold Series is pre-configured with CPUs, GPUs, memory, storage, and other key components and are ready to ship from Supermicro's warehouses, generally within three business days.

Gold Series Server Solutions

"By shipping our Gold Series offerings directly to our customers with everything they need to run their enterprise workloads, we make our industry-leading server portfolio available to our customers even faster, significantly shortening lead times and accelerating their time-to-online," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Customers can order Gold Series systems with confidence, knowing not only that these configurations are workload-optimized and validated before shipment, but also that these server platforms have been deployed to data centers worldwide, in volume."

For more information or to view specific configurations, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/gold-series

Divided into four distinct workload categories, Supermicro Gold Series systems are configured with components that are optimized for specific enterprise workloads:

Enterprise Compute – Best-selling Hyper, CloudDC, SuperBlade®, MicroCloud and GrandTwin ® rackmount servers that offer exceptional performance and flexibility.

rackmount servers that offer exceptional performance and flexibility. Enterprise AI – Systems optimized for GPU acceleration for AI inference and training including LLMs, generative AI, and recommender systems.

Enterprise Storage – A range of architectures designed to support the data storage requirements of modern enterprises, from high throughput, low latency NVMe flash, to large-scale data lake and object storage.

Intelligent Edge – Compact form factors designed for flexible and efficient computing at edge locations to enable retail, manufacturing, and smart cities.

By pre-configuring Gold Series systems, Supermicro cost-efficient pricing and shorter lead times compared to custom-built solutions, enabling customers to meet their time-to-market goals faster. Supermicro Gold Series servers are now ready to ship from US warehouses and can be ordered directly from Supermicro or through Supermicro's network of authorized partners.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.