Supermicro Breakthrough Multi-Node, Multi-GPU Platform Delivers Unrivaled Energy Efficiency and Flexibility for a New Performance Standard of Video Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Social Networking Applications

"Our new 2U 2-node multi-GPU server is the perfect platform for video streaming, high-end cloud gaming, and countless social networking applications," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "With our advanced server Building Block Solutions ® design, and resource-saving architecture, customer deployments will be the most energy-efficient systems available. Supermicro's market-leading system flexibility and cost savings will deliver uninterrupted performance. We have already experienced overwhelming market interest for this unique platform from global customers."

Powered by AMD EPYC 7002 series and next-generation processors with 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes per node, the thermally efficient, streamlined airflow allows sustained top performance of this dense multi-GPU system. It is ideal for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications. Equipped with Supermicro's advanced I/O Module (AIOM) for fast and flexible networking capabilities, the system can also process massive dataflow for demanding AI/ML applications, deep learning training, and inferencing.

The unique multi-GPU node design allows excellent serviceability, unlike existing products in the market. The two-node drawers in the 2U system can be pulled out for easy serviceability thanks to the shared power and cooling resources. This unique design and the accessibility to the GPUs lowers the cost of maintenance and upgrades for demanding GPU accelerated applications such as cloud gaming that typically require sustaining high-power usage and frequent maintenance.

Learn more about the new system in this video.

