Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2026 is a two-day conference that draws the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its eighth international symposium on complex arrhythmias on May 28-29, 2026. EPLive, held biennially since 2012, is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and allied health professionals who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases, which are broadcast with expert commentary from the state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, will serve as the primary teaching tool.

"EPLive 2026 represents a unique opportunity for the global electrophysiology community to come together and engage in real-time learning through complex, case-based education," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "By combining live procedures showcasing the most innovative advancements in the field with expert discussion, we provide a highly practical and impactful experience that professionals can translate directly into their daily practice—with the goal of improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Cardiac arrhythmias are often treated with procedures that target the source of the irregular heart rhythm. This year, EPLive will spotlight a more streamlined approach that combines two treatments—atrial fibrillation (A Fib) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO)—into a single procedure for patients with A Fib who are at a higher risk of stroke. By addressing both the abnormal rhythm and a common source of stroke risk at the same time, physicians can reduce the need for multiple procedures, shortening procedure times and reducing complications, resulting in safer, more efficient care for the patients.

EPLive 2026 will consist of four sessions: A Fib ablation cases, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation cases, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) closure cases and devices, including new technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI and some of the premier electrophysiology centers in countries around the world: Belgium (AZ Sint-Jan Brugge; UZ Brussel), Canada (Vancouver General Hospital), Colombia (International Arrhythmia Center at Cardioinfantil Foundation), Italy (Centro Cardiologico Monzino) and United States (Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix; Cleveland Clinic; Houston Methodist; Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute; Massachusetts General; MedStar Health; Montefiore Einstein; Mt. Sinai Hospital; St. Bernard's Heart and Vascular Center; UC Health Center; UCLA Health; University of Pennsylvania; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center).

The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for patients during A Fib ablation and other cardiac arrhythmias.

Demonstrating understanding of the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia management and treatment with new technology.

Applying approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated to optimize clinical outcomes.

Identifying processes that can benefit from the integration of new technologies and promote safer procedures for patients.

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for patients during complex cardiac device implants lead extractions.

Along with Dr. Natale, EPLive will feature presentations by several TCAI physicians, including course co-directors Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., Luigi DiBiase, M.D., and Dhanunjaya "DJ" Lakkireddy, M.D., as well as John Allison, M.D., Khaled Awad, M.D., Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D., David Burkhardt, M.D., David Burkland, M.D., Robert Canby, M.D., Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Rodney Horton, M.D., Patrick Hranitzky, M.D., and Jason Zagrodzky, M.D.

Physicians will receive a maximum of 14.5 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute features the leading robotic electrophysiology center in North America. The 72,000-square-foot center, which opened in 2019, includes six electrophysiology labs equipped with advanced technology for the treatment of complex arrhythmias. The institute's team of world-renowned physicians is one of the largest electrophysiology practices in the United States, providing unparalleled experience, expertise and exceptional care.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

SOURCE Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center